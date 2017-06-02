News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces National Sponsorship From Aflac
Aflac Becomes Official Insurance Company of the UPSL Starting in 2017
Aflac is an American insurance company and among the largest providers on supplemental insurance in the United States, offering financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide.
As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team, player and family will have access to Aflac accident coverage with membership rates. Benefits include 24-hour coverage due to any type of accident, emergency room and hospital stay coverage, increased benefits if injured in an organized sporting event, built-in life insurance, claims that pay cash directly and unlimited claims without medical questions.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Aflac is a major insurance company and we're excited to welcome Aflac to the United Premier Soccer League family of teams. There is no understating the value of Aflac to the UPSL. We want our players and their families to be protected in case of accidents both on and off the field. We look forward to working with Aflac for year to come."
Aflac, Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio, underwrites a wide range of insurance policies, but is perhaps more known for its payroll deduction insurance coverage, which pays cash benefits when a policy holder has a covered accident or illness.
Aflac representative Neal Daily said, "At the rate at which the United Premier Soccer League is growing into a nationally-recognized league, it's a real honor and opportunity to partner with the UPSL to help protect the players and their families. We look forward to being a part of the UPSL for years to come."
The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across 10 states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.
About Aflac
Aflac is the Official Insurance Company of the United Premier Soccer League. Aflac is among the largest providers on supplemental insurance in the United States, offering financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide.
Contact:
Neal Daily
Direct: 209-814-1504
Website: www.aflac.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
