Trust Dental Care: New Technologies for Immediate Action on Patients
Specialists in the leading technological companies like Dr. Alessandro Possi, Interim Chair of Oral Surgery-Implantology at the Marche Polytechnic University, Italy, and Dr. Hooman Zarrinelek, one of the world's leading experts on maxillofacial surgical care.
During these events, Dr. Aparicio Miranda takes the time to exchange ideas with the top leading people in the medical, dental field. This year they focused on the implementation of technology for the better care of patients, opening the medical field more and more to integrate new techniques to make dental health easier, more practical and in most cases, painless.
Dr. Alessandro Pozzi gave a Masterclass on how to maximize the results of dental implants, giving great importance to giving every patient a personalized diagnostic and special treatment depending on his particular case, something that we at Trust Dental Care take pride of doing. Every patient is a unique case that needs to be handled uniquely, with the new implementation of our 3D technology we can do this in the most effective way, making your trip to the dentist a relaxing and painless one.
The Nobel Biocare Global Symposium showcased the role that digital technology plays in increasing the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostics, treatment planning, and guided surgery. Attendees were invited to visit a digitally enabled practice exhibit featuring current technology as well as potential future innovations designed to increase integration, collaboration, and efficiency. Participants learned how Nobel Biocare's leading integrated workflow could accelerate, combine or even eliminate treatment steps.
Trust Dental Care and Dr. Aparicio Miranda's first choice when it comes to dental treatment has always been Nobel Biocare, the leading company in edentulous treatment and behind the revolutionary All-on-4® treatment concept, Nobel Biocare is committed to further advancing the standard of care for edentulous patients. It has been one of the most recurring types of cases that we handle at Trust Dental Care, as more and more patients from the U.S. and Canada come to Tijuana, Mexico, to get full on dental implants to restore their natural smile and basic mouth functionality.
One of the main goals of this symposium was for our specialists to learn how to apply technology to take immediate action on a patient that have lost all of their teeth and improve their quality of life. Through a specific diagnosis designed to the patient's specific needs and dental implants. All-On-4 Dental Implants is the solution for one of the many things we must face as aging adults. The fact that we become more prone to losing our teeth with age is just unavoidable. Tooth loss is very common when we start to age, especially when we don't properly care for our pearly whites throughout the years. You might not be able to get back your natural teeth, but there are alternatives to providing a brand new smile, All-On-Four dental implants are the safest and more efficient solution to this problem.
Recovery time varies depending on each patient, and it allows for bonding between your bone and the titanium implants, which serve as the anchors for artificial teeth. Another part of the process consists of getting an abutment – a connecting device that gets to be in charge of holding the new teeth. And finally, when you have the implants and abutments in place, your crowns or bridge will be created to fit your mouth. The new artificial teeth will attach to the implants.
At Trust Dental Care we specialize in this treatment, but as everything with technology, every day it keeps innovating and changing, that's why we are committed to being up to date to provide the service you deserve and help you get back your beautiful smile.
For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com/
Contact
DDS Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
***@trustdentalcare.com
