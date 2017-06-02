News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Praises New Coffee Trend Called the Piefee
Aroma Bravo applauds the Piefee for being a creative and respectful reinvention of coffee.
"Finally, here's a coffee trend that actually makes sense!" A representative from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea exclaimed. "In my opinion, using apples, avocados, carrots, kiwis and even pineapples to serve coffee is completely illogical. It doesn't only ruin the flavor of coffee but also wastes expensive produce and gourmet coffee beans. The Piefee, however, is a respectful reinvention of coffee that deserves all the attention more than its predecessors."
The Piefee (short for pie and coffee) was created in a humble little bakery in Auckland, New Zealand. One of the bakers has always been one for trying out exciting creations in the kitchen, and one day thought of pouring coffee over a tart casing for fun. It resulted in a new delicious product that has received a positive reception from customers.
"The innovation of coffee should stem from creativity and inspiration, and not for the sake of Instagram likes," says the Aroma Bravo representative. "You can tell that they really thought about the product. They made the tart casing thicker and even covered it with chocolate for added protection and taste. But the best thing is that it's very reasonably priced at only $4 NZD each."
The representative was impressed by the efforts of the Auckland bakery and praised them for not giving into the hipster coffee trends that have been spamming the internet. Time will tell if this newest trend will stick, but so far things are looking great. The representative also hopes that other cafés and bakeries will follow suit and come up with something that respects gourmet coffee beans for a change.
More info about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from the mountains of Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
