Artist Gary John Gresl Releases His Book: Palimpsests & Middens – A Midwest Assembler
315 pages of sculpture, assemblages, photography, paintings, compositions and more chronicling this well-known Wisconsin artist's career brings readers and art enthusiasts delight and awe.
In the tradition of great artists, Gresl delivers more than just images. He takes the reader on a journey through time, thought and experience. Included on this journey
v Paintings from his early art beginnings
v Compositions covering personal growth, art, the art world and other topics that inspire viewers and artists alike.
v Extensive listings illustrating the path of an artist through reviews, exhibitions, and awards.
Pegi Christensen, artist and contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Online, in the Preface, describes it as:
"In this book, Gary unites images of a broad selection of his art, plus selected essays and poetry, compounding the rewards for readers and allows us to see the full development of Gary's art across time."
Adding to the richness of the book is the ability to go back and find common items, ideas, and themes presenting themselves. Each reading/viewing of this book provides a new view of how Gresl's work weaves in, around or back and forth, just as his individual assemblages do. Each work invites the view to find the story within the work(s).
This book provides inspiration and guidance for new and old artists alike. Palimpsests & Middens engages art lovers in a unique way. Much of Gresl's work can no longer be seen, until now.
For review copies contact: Gary John Gresl at saganguy@aol.com
www.gresl.com
Gary John Gresl
***@gmail.com
