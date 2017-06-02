 
News By Tag
* Art
* Sculpture
* Assemblage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Artist Gary John Gresl Releases His Book: Palimpsests & Middens – A Midwest Assembler

315 pages of sculpture, assemblages, photography, paintings, compositions and more chronicling this well-known Wisconsin artist's career brings readers and art enthusiasts delight and awe.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Art
* Sculpture
* Assemblage

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Projects

MILWAUKEE - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Palimpsests & Middens – A Midwest Assembler is the culmination of 40+ years of art created by Gary John Gresl of Milwaukee, WI. Gresl's heritage, influences, and wit are viewed through his art. With over 375 images the reader is invited to discover the intricacies of assemblage and installation artworks. Currently, Gresl has three works in the permanent collection of the Museum of Wisconsin Artists (MOWA).

In the tradition of great artists, Gresl delivers more than just images. He takes the reader on a journey through time, thought and experience. Included on this journey

v  Paintings from his early art beginnings

v  Compositions covering personal growth, art, the art world and other topics that inspire viewers and artists alike.

v  Close-up and detailed views of assemblages including written pieces about the assemblage.

v  Extensive listings illustrating the path of an artist through reviews, exhibitions, and awards.

Pegi Christensen, artist and contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Online, in the Preface, describes it as:

"In this book, Gary unites images of a broad selection of his art, plus selected essays and poetry, compounding the rewards for readers and allows us to see the full development of Gary's art across time."

Adding to the richness of the book is the ability to go back and find common items, ideas, and themes presenting themselves. Each reading/viewing of this book provides a new view of how Gresl's work weaves in, around or back and forth, just as his individual assemblages do. Each work invites the view to find the story within the work(s).

This book provides inspiration and guidance for new and old artists alike. Palimpsests & Middens engages art lovers in a unique way. Much of Gresl's work can no longer be seen, until now.

For review copies contact: Gary John Gresl at saganguy@aol.com

www.gresl.com

Contact
Gary John Gresl
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Gary John Gresl
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share