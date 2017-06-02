 
Pan Oston Sales Defy Brick and Mortar Trends

 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bowling Green, KY – June 5th, 2017.  Pan-Oston, a retail technology solutions company, is experiencing exceptional growth despite the challenge to brick and mortar retail industry by online sales. As a result of the growth, Pan-Oston has expanded their highly motivated, diverse workforce and has acquired additional warehousing, technology development, and testing space.

Since 1968, Pan-Oston has designed and produced custom merchandising solutions for many of the country's largest retailers.  As the retail industry has evolved, Pan-Oston has been a crucial partner for many retailers in meeting the expanding use and customer demand for technology with seamlessly integrated solutions.

Pan-Oston's accomplishment, evolving from a checkout lane manufacturer to a leading integrated solutions provider with products and solutions located throughout the retail environment has led to its' continued growth and remarkable success.

Pan-Oston president and CEO, Jim Vance noted, "As an employee-owned company, the hard work and dedication of our people and our company's success will continue to have an impact on and improve the lives of everyone in our community."

About Pan-Oston

Pan-Oston, a majority owned subsidiary of Houchens Industries, Inc., one of the largest employee-owned ("ESOP") companies in the United States, has been an industry leader in the design and manufacture of retail products as well as a broad range of retail fixtures and fittings for almost five decades. www.panoston.com
Source:
Email:***@crowdsouth.com Email Verified
Checkout Counter, Checklane
Manufacturing
Bowling Green - Kentucky - United States
Events
