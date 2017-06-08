News By Tag
The Lemonade Stand: The Iconic Symbol Of Youth Entrepreneurship
Kids Mind Your Business Presents The 2nd Annual Lemonade Stand Festival
Atlanta, GA-Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids Mind Your Business is a child-focused organization that drives youth entrepreneurship. The curriculum-based program guides budding business owners, between the ages of 5 and 12 through the process of launching and running their own business. Participating as event vendors, each young business owner attends 3 preparatory workshops prior to the festival to fine-tune their operating procedures and business practices. During the pre-event workshops, the kid-preneurs learn the basics of business, design company logos and construct their individual lemonade stands—to be premiered at The Lemonade Festival. KMYB executives stand by their goal to retain the essence of the kid-preneurs enterprise by valuing their independent thoughts, creative expressions and business-acumen.
The Lemonade Stand Festival event is a rich entrepreneurial outlet for kid vendors and an exciting experience for adult and child attendees alike! Filled with diverse entertainment, food from some of the area's best food trucks and camaraderie—
"The mission of Kids Mind Your Business, and its signature Lemonade Stand Festival, is to provide kids a larger sandbox to explore their natural proclivity toward entrepreneurship."
Corporate and small business sponsorships are available. These opportunities provide the sponsor companies an attractive platform to increase visibility with families with disposable income, expand their brand imprints and boost community engagement. Through sponsorship, they will have cultivated future adult brand loyalists—at the very beginning of the professional and financial journeys.
While kids are the only event vendors, adult and kid festival attendees can enjoy activities such as flying drones, the sidewalk chalk art challenge, creating graffiti designs, tie-dye shirts and more. The Lemonade Stand Festival is a fun and adventurous experience for everyone and encourages adults to come and feel like a kid all over again!
This community and family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, August 5th from 11AM to 3PM and will be held at 787 Windsor St, Atlanta. Admission is $5 for ages 5+ and free for ages 4 & under.
For more information on becoming a kid vendor, visit: www.kidsmindyourbusiness.com
For sponsorship opportunities, contact: kami@kidsmindyourbusiness.com
For media inquiries, contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com
