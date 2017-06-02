 
Industry News





McCarthy Building Companies to Combine Saguaro Elem. & Casa Grande Middle School to Single Campus

 
 
Casa Grande campus, elevated view of entry
Casa Grande campus, elevated view of entry
 
PHOENIX - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc.'s Education Services team was recently awarded a contract to modernize the Saguaro Elementary School and Casa Grande Middle School campuses in Casa Grande, Ariz. The Education Services team focuses on construction and renovation projects for K-12 schools and community colleges primarily in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

The project allows the two schools to share some spaces on a 46-acre campus for cost efficiency, including the administration offices, media center and the cafeteria. Both schools are part of the Casa Grande Elementary School District.

Built more than 40 years ago, the schools are in need of extensive modernization in order to improve the learning environment for students and staff. Saguaro Elementary School has 525 students in grades K-5th, and Casa Grande Middle School has approximately 580 students in 6th - 8th grades.

"Because schools are continuing to face budget shortfalls, school modernization projects that result in operating and long-term cost savings are becoming a priority for many districts," said Dr. David Peterson, senior vice president of operations for McCarthy's Educations Service team. "By having a construction team like McCarthy that focuses on cost savings, aggressive scheduling and innovative thinking, school districts are able to effectively improve the learning environment for students and teachers for years to come."

A committee of Casa Grande citizens recommended the shared campus modernization project after considering factors such as renovation costs, long-term use of the facility, and community needs. The design includes new school buildings constructed atop the middle school's current athletic fields and an assortment of 270 new parking spaces carved out of where some of the middle school's classrooms presently reside. The new school design will separate elementary and middle school classrooms.

"We are very grateful that voters supported the bond measure last November, and we look forward to providing new facilities for the students in these two schools," said Casa Grande Superintendent Frank Davidson.

The project is being funded by a bond measure that was approved in the November 2016 election to fund district facility improvements. McCarthy will begin construction in August 2017, and completion of the project is slated for the summer of 2018. SPS+ Architects is the architect on the project.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
