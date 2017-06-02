News By Tag
Author Ann Tatlock Nominated for Editing Award
Ann Tatlock is a Nominee for Golden Scroll Award by Advanced Writers and Speakers Association
Ms Tatlock is a finalist in the AWSA (Advanced Writers and Speakers Association)
The 2017 Golden Scroll Awards Banquet, where the Fiction Editor of the Year Winner will be announced, will take place Tuesday, June 27th in Cincinnati.
Ann Tatlock has published eleven novels, and is also a managing editor of the Heritage Beacon historical fiction line for Raleigh-based Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas, where she has assisted authors and their editors in bringing works of historical fiction to the marketplace.
Along with Ms. Tatlock, finalists for The Fiction Editor of the Year are Lisa McCaskill of and Pelican Book Group (White Rose), Katie Morford of Silver Fern Creative Services, LLC.
Honored for outstanding ministry partnerships with their authors, the Golden Scroll Publisher of the Year finalists are Kregel Publications, Leafwood Publishers and Moody Publishers.
Non-Fiction Editor of the Year finalists are Hope Lyda of Harvest House Publishers, Steve Barclift of Kregel Publications and Deb Haggerty of Elk Lake Publishing.
