Advanced Test Equipment Rentals & NH Research, Inc. Announce 9300 Rental Agreement
NHR's 9300 Battery Test System (http://nhresearch.com/
The 9300 is fully programmable allowing it to act as a fast-acting source (charge), a regenerative dc load (discharge), or a bi-directional voltage source (battery) with any programmed combination of constant power, constant voltage, and constant-current regulation limits. It's frequently used for battery charge/discharge cycling or emulates a battery for testing chargers as well as other battery related power devices.
Known as the latest in battery turn-key solutions, the 100 kW NHR 9300 is a welcome addition to ATEC's continuously expanding inventory of power supply and loads test equipment. ATEC offers long and short-term rentals of test and measurement equipment for a variety of industries and applications. Customers prefer to rent from ATEC to test out equipment like the NHR's 9300 before they buy, when they have a short-term need, if they need an urgent replacement or for any other rental reason. Because of an extensive inventory of in-stock products and the latest technology on the market (like that used within NHR's products), ATEC is able to create flexible, affordable rental plans and pricing options to match specific client needs, with no waiting. The experienced technical and customer support staff helps provide the knowledge, equipment, and solutions customers need to perform their tests. ATEC also offers many other NHR products, including standalone AC and DC loads, and power supplies.
"The NHR 9300 gives our clients another exceptional piece of equipment with which they can test batteries, fuel cells, ultra-capacitators, and other energy storage devices," said Louis Marin, Team Lead of the Power Supplies and Loads department at ATEC. Marin, who is well versed in battery and loads equipment, is confident the NHR 9300 will serve ATEC clients well. "The 9300 High Voltage Battery Test System can be applied to testing for automotive, aviation, industrial, marine, grid storage, research, and other lab market purposes, or connected in parallel for even more Kilowatts," Marin said. "Many of our customers will benefit from having this technology as a rental offering, and we are happy to provide it."
"NHR designs products which provide immense flexibility in hardware as well as software solutions to our customers", said Martin Weiss, Product Director at NHR. "The battery industry is no longer required to adjust their testing schemes to meet the either the hardware or software limitations imposed by other equipment suppliers." Martin said. "Working with ATEC allows customers to access our solutions very rapidly making it easier to engineers to justify a future capital purchase or cover a short-term testing need. We look forward to working with you directly or with our partners in the near future."
NHR's 9300 Series High Voltage Battery Test System is available for purchase from NHR, or rent from ATEC.
About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration.
To find out more about ATEC visit www.atecorp.com.
About NH Research, Inc.
NH Research, Inc. (NHR) designs and manufactures power electronics and battery test instruments as well as complete turn-key test systems. Its products are used worldwide by manufacturers in the switching DC power supply, UPS, battery, and battery charger industries. Applications typically involve either characterization or final test of customer products where a combination of advanced measurements, rapid test times, and ease of setup and use are important. NHR has been supplying power electronics test solutions for over 50 years (http://nhresearch.com/
To find out more about NH Research, Inc. visit www.nhresearch.com.
