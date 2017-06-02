Complementary & Integrated Medicine Professional website functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeint

News By Tag
SkyBlue Cross is going to trial launch their Alternative Medicine website functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com for global Chronic disease patient and disability
A trial launch period started on July 1, 2017 and will run for two months, with feedback invited. None of the current planning practice guidance will be cancelled until the final online guidance is in place later in the Winter.
Director John M. Ke, SkyBlue Cross Corp. Said: Currently Conventional Medicine system of medicine Practiced by most physicians is guided toward Acute Care, the diagnosis and treatment of trauma or short-term urgent care illness, example: heart attack or broken hand. In such situation, Physicians just only need to focus at the immediate problem or symptom with prescribed treatments such as drug or surgery.
However, Nowadays, our society is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of people who suffer from complex, chronic diseases, such as stoke, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.
A System-Oriented approach medical-healthcare therapy become extremely demanded against above health issues which demand taking into account not only each individual's unique genetic makeup, but also the aspects of patient's lifestyle, critical environmental factors such as stress, diet, and exposure to polluted air. Moreover, assessing the underlying cause of complex, chronic disease and applying strategies of nutrition, diet, and exercise to both to treat and prevent patient's illnesses.
Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/
Manager Maxwell , SkyBlueCross.com Said: "we will offer 1 year free Food Heal Consulting service to New Registered member during this two months trials, and may consider to offer life-long free natural health consulting service for qualified individual after the end of two months trial; moreover, Register is free at functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com"
Manager Maxwell also said :" more exciting Natural Health Supporting Service will be brought out at functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com soon".
About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: Sky BLUE Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross considers Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health, and many human being treasures of medicine have been discovered and served people in the world.
Company Website: http://functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeinterventi...
