Armstrong Produce Improves Efficiency, Accuracy, and Profitability with Produce Pro Software WMS
When looking at WMS options, Armstrong Produce had a clear list of objectives, including:
• Improving productivity with order picking, checking and reconciliation
• Minimizing errors
• Increasing operational efficiency
• Ensuring traceability down to the pallet and case level
• Accessing all lot information in real time
"We wanted a better system," declared Jingjing Verzosa, Systems Director at Armstrong Produce.
The system that could handle all of those needs for Armstrong Produce was the WMS from Produce Pro Software.
"For me, the biggest surprise was the scope of the WMS and how it affected so many different parts of the company positively,"
Maintaining traceability at every step is also a cornerstone of Armstrong Produce's business. The critical need for compliance is another reason why Mr. Watanabe appreciates the WMS. "With the WMS, we can trace product up to the last pound in the box. That's how good it is. During a couple of our recent audits, even the auditor was impressed with the system."
Since implementing the WMS, Jingjing Verzosa added that she notices the difference company-wide. "I would say everybody at our company uses the WMS."
Armstrong Produce has seen a return on investment in multiple areas:
• 40% increase in order selection efficiency realizing nearly $140,000 in annual savings
• Over $3000 savings on paperwork per year
• 75% reduction in errors
• Within three years, the system had paid for itself
Download the complete case study here (https://www.producepro.com/
About Armstrong Produce
Founded in 1979, Armstrong Produce has grown from a small family-run wholesale business into Hawaii's leading produce wholesaler and distributor. With locations in Honolulu, Kona & Kahului, Armstrong Produce supplies a wide range of customers, from local chefs to big box retailers, with fresh produce every day.
For more information about Armstrong produce, please visit armstrongproduce.com.
About Produce Pro Software
Produce Pro Software is a fully integrated software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.
For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com.
Contact
Produce Pro Software
***@producepro.com
