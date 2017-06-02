KTools Launch PST Converter Software Version 1.0 Released With Improved Features

The release informs about the KTools PST Converter released version that recently took place. It brought forward an upgraded convert PST to MBOX option for PST data management.

-- The handout is issued to officially announce the release of KTools PST Converter version 1.0, which recently released with enhanced features to convert with multiple format options likeand advanced recovery. This launch of new release version will set new standard in the domain of Outlook PST management because of its efficiency in dealing with the queries related to how to convert PST to MBOX data by maintaining the integrity.Reportedly, KTools PST Converter software is a capable application in recovering the inaccessible Microsoft Outlook PST file and export mailbox data like Inbox, Draft, Deleted Items, other folders in MBOX, EML PST or other file format accordingly. The main focus on MBOX file format options make easy for users for the management of Outlook PST data in a sufficient manner. Other benefits features that are offered by the PST converter software are:• Recovery of inaccessible, encrypted and password-protected PST• Option to convert PST files at once without data loss.• Option of OST exporting option to MBOX, PST, EML, MSG etc.• No Outlook connectivity is required for conversion• Accessible on Windows 10 and all the below editions of OS.Reportedly, timely upgrades and thorough application trial and testing are amongst the reasons responsible for a capable performance. As per the Director of Development Team, quoted "We have wide range of email migration tools that include PST Converter tool which is mainly rendered to save Outlook PST to MBOX or other format. But users can also export OST in PST and EML file format accurately and we assure you that data will be in its original form without hampering original integrity of data. "In addition, KTools PST converter software is compatible with all MS Windows & Outlook versions and compatible with both 32 & 64-bit edition. Moreover, the utility convert PST to MBOX without Outlook connectivity. No any technical knowledge is required to utilize the software.: The organization is dealing in latest technical solutions from past 9 years and has attained expertise in resolving user's queries mainly in email migration issues. PST Converter tool is rendered to export data from Outlook PST file to multiple option format with added benefits.