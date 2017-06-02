 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

The Kids Are Alright (how to keep them entertained on holiday)

Keeping kids entertained on holiday can be a challenge! However many of the luxurious UK properties offered by House Parties have plenty of activities, both indoors and out, to keep them amused whilst you relax!
 
 
Games room at Balvonie House
Games room at Balvonie House
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite the fact most kids seem to be glued to their tablets or smart phones 24/7 – it is nice to try and get them to interact with each other on holiday – particularly if you are holidaying with other families.

House Parties offers breaks to some of the grandest, luxury properties in the UK, many of which have plenty of things to keep the children entertained; here are just a few examples…

Older kids will simply love Alexander House located near Gleneagles in Scotland (sleeps 21 people in nine bedrooms). There is plenty to keep them entertained including a covered, heated swimming pool (with retractable roof), a hot tub (ever tried getting teenagers out of a hot tub?), a games room with snooker table and dartboard, five-a-side football pitch and sunken trampoline.  Not forgetting the essential satellite broadband and Sky Sports!  A two-night break costs from £126 pp or £186 pp for a week (both prices based on 21 people).

One of the best features of Stuckgowan is the seven-seater hot tub with spectacular views over one of the best-known lochs in Scotland, the 24-mile-long Loch Lomond.  The Grade A-listed property, which sleeps up to 21 people in nine bedrooms, also has a cinema room, games room and a small gym.  There is plenty to do locally including horse riding, Loch Lomond Aquarium and a choice of golf courses.  A two-night break costs from £151 pp or £210 pp for a week (both prices based on 21 people).

Balvonie House is a large, luxurious property at Skelmorlie in the Muirshiel Regional Park, overlooking the Isle of Bute across the sea (45 mins. from Glasgow), and sleeping up to 26 people in 11 bedrooms.  The house has a games room with a pool table and large flat-screen TV with Sky, and a hot tub that can seat seven people.  Outside, little ones will love the bubbling stream and charming tree house. Other things do include ferry trips to Wemyss Bay, Largs and Gourock, Culzean Castle & Country Park, The Waverley Paddle Steamer, Kayaking/Canoeing and bike hire. A two-night break costs from £126 pp or £190 pp for a week (both prices based on 26 people).

High Wards House is an imposing mansion on the edge of Loch Lomond National Park in the west of Scotland (sleeps 21 in nine bedrooms).  The house has a TV room with Sky TV, pool table, indoor heated swimming pool and an outdoor tennis court.  There is plenty to do for active children in the area including a choice of golf, boat hire on Loch Lomond, water-skiing and horse riding.  A two-night break costs from £166 pp or £237 pp for a week (both prices based on 21 people).

Call 01242 285 755 (www.house-parties.co.uk).

