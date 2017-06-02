 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

City of Fremont Recognizes Nationwide Boiler Inc. for Fifty Years in Business

 
 
Mayor Mei presenting Larry Day with the award of recognition
Mayor Mei presenting Larry Day with the award of recognition
FREMONT, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc. celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with an open house that attracted nearly two-hundred and fifty guests from across the country to their facility in Fremont, CA. Mayor Lily Mei and Vice Mayor Rick Jones also attended the event. During a presentation by Nationwide Boiler's President Larry Day, Mayor Mei presented the company with an award of recognition from the City of Fremont, congratulating the company on their fifty year accomplishment and wishing them continued growth and success.


Nationwide Boiler provided guests with lunch catered by local food trucks, live music with a Johnny Cash Tribute Band, and shop tours throughout the day. President of Nationwide Boiler, Larry Day, stated, "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than with an event that involved the entire community, employees and their families, friends, vendors, customers and representatives. I am grateful to be running a company with the values that Nationwide Boiler holds, and I look forward to another successful fifty years of business."


Nationwide Boiler was founded in 1967 by late owner Dick Bliss. The company's headquarters has been in Fremont, CA since 1981 and they have sales and services offices and storage facilities located throughout the United States. Nationwide Boiler offers industrial boilers and boiler related equipment for rental and for sale, with the largest rental fleet in the country. For more information, visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com.

Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nationwideboiler.com Email Verified
Tags:Rental Boiler, Nationwide Boiler Inc., Boiler Sales
Industry:Industrial
Location:Fremont - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
