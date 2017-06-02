News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
City of Fremont Recognizes Nationwide Boiler Inc. for Fifty Years in Business
Nationwide Boiler provided guests with lunch catered by local food trucks, live music with a Johnny Cash Tribute Band, and shop tours throughout the day. President of Nationwide Boiler, Larry Day, stated, "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than with an event that involved the entire community, employees and their families, friends, vendors, customers and representatives. I am grateful to be running a company with the values that Nationwide Boiler holds, and I look forward to another successful fifty years of business."
Nationwide Boiler was founded in 1967 by late owner Dick Bliss. The company's headquarters has been in Fremont, CA since 1981 and they have sales and services offices and storage facilities located throughout the United States. Nationwide Boiler offers industrial boilers and boiler related equipment for rental and for sale, with the largest rental fleet in the country. For more information, visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com.
Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse