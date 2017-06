City of Fremont Recognizes Nationwide Boiler Inc. for Fifty Years in Business

Mayor Mei presenting Larry Day with the award of recognition

Contact

Chelsey Ryker

***@nationwideboiler.com Chelsey Ryker

End

-- Nationwide Boiler Inc. celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with an open house that attracted nearly two-hundred and fifty guests from across the country to their facility in Fremont, CA. Mayor Lily Mei and Vice Mayor Rick Jones also attended the event. During a presentation by Nationwide Boiler's President Larry Day, Mayor Mei presented the company with an award of recognition from the City of Fremont, congratulating the company on their fifty year accomplishment and wishing them continued growth and success.Nationwide Boiler provided guests with lunch catered by local food trucks, live music with a Johnny Cash Tribute Band, and shop tours throughout the day. President of Nationwide Boiler, Larry Day, stated, "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than with an event that involved the entire community, employees and their families, friends, vendors, customers and representatives. I am grateful to be running a company with the values that Nationwide Boiler holds, and I look forward to another successful fifty years of business."Nationwide Boiler was founded in 1967 by late owner Dick Bliss. The company's headquarters has been in Fremont, CA since 1981 and they have sales and services offices and storage facilities located throughout the United States. Nationwide Boiler offers industrial boilers and boiler related equipment for rental and for sale, with the largest rental fleet in the country. For more information, visit http://www.nationwideboiler.com