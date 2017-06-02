News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gulf Winds International, Inc. Enters 10th Year as a SmartWay Transport Partner
Gulf Winds International, Inc. successfully completes its 2016 emissions reporting with SmartWay Transport Partnership. SmartWay's Partner tools are used to measure progress toward cleaner air and more sustainable business practices.
Freight transportation is one of the fastest growing impacts on the environment and as consumer demand increases, we are committed to respond with the most efficient and cleaner transportation practices.
Gulf Winds International, Inc. is a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay® Transport Partner. EPA recently approved our annual submission of Partnership reporting requirements for this current year. Gulf Winds International, Inc. joined the SmartWay initiative in 2008. Each year performance data is submitted and reviewed to qualify as a SmartWay partner.
"We are thankful to celebrate a 10 year partnership with Smartway. For 10 years, our partnership has worked to improve air quality in our local community, while also supporting our overall company's mission, vision and values."
- Todd Stewart, President, Gulf Winds
SmartWay is a voluntary and cost-free program that supports companies' initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight supply chain transportation activities. Operational strategies, data management tools and verified technology supports are provided. The SmartWay Partnership is a domestic and international freight and supply chain program that manages data for over 3500 partners across all domestic shipping modes in the US and Canada.
SmartWay implements its goals to lower freight carbon footprints by conducting analysis and research of freight impacts, engaging with freight experts, anticipating and responding to trends, developing strategic resources and communication strategies, and serving as an international model. International collaborations exist with Mexico, China and other Asian nations, Europe, and Latin America.
"Gulf Winds International, Inc. knows that partnering with SmartWay is good for business, people and the environment,"
Learn more about the EPA's SmartWay program at: https://www.epa.gov/
Contact
Patrick Maher
Executive Vice President
***@gwii.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse