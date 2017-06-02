News By Tag
Soulful Singer Omari Banks to Perform at Artscape, America's Largest Free Arts Festival
The charismatic Omari who proudly has taken over the reins to deliver Anguilla Reggae to the international forefront is renowned for his "dashing good looks, rockstar stage presence and impressive singer-songwriter skills- Forbes" will entertain patrons with "Reggae Summertime, Naturally, Don't Expect It" and more from his newly released SUNLIGHT album.
Taking place July 21st to the 23rd, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland Artscape, is America's largest free arts festival which yearly attracts 350,000+ attendees over three days, features the gamut of art, from fine artists, fashion designers and craftspeople;
"This will be my first time performing to such a crowd in this beautiful city, and as a lover of all art forms it is such an honor and pleasure for me to bring some Sunlight to Artscape. I look forward to see you all" - Omari Banks
Omari Banks will perform on Sunday, July 23rd at 3:30pm at Artscape main stage.
https://www.omaribanks.com/
