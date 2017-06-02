News By Tag
Nationally Acclaimed Networking Group Launches Chapter in Cincinnati, Ohio
The featured speaker for the evening is Cincinnati Mayoral Candidate and President Pro Tem of the Cincinnati City Council, Yvette Simpson.
What Women Want was founded in January 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/
Judy is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to the host of "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30Kdownloads/
Not just another networking group, What Women Want has gotten its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, a $25,000 scholarship, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and more.
The founder, Judy Goss, enthusiastically states "I am thrilled to open a chapter for the women of Greater Cincinnati, and even more excited that the city's Mayoral Candidate, Yvette Simpson, will be the keynote for us! We are striving for motivated women to come together and "Connect, Encourage and Inspire" which is our motto, and whose desire is to grow, learn and feel supported in their personal lives as well as business or career."
What Women Want networking and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.
Register here for the launch event:
http://www.whatwomenwantnetworking.com/
Media Contact
Marylou Harris
***@whatwomenwn.com
