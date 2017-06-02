Nationally Acclaimed Networking Group Launches Chapter in Cincinnati, Ohio

what women want logo hi res

-- What Women Want™, a nationally acclaimed inspirational networking community for women, is launching their Greater Cincinnati Chapter on Wednesday, June 14at 6:30 pm at Commonwealth Bistro, 621 Main Street in Covington, Kentucky. The Greater Cincinnati Area Chapter will be run by Chapter Director Brooke Harris of Cincinnati, with the help of Atlanta, GA Chapter Director, Marylou Harris, who is also Brooke's mom.The featured speaker for the evening is Cincinnati Mayoral Candidate and President Pro Tem of the Cincinnati City Council, Yvette Simpson.What Women Want was founded in January 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/Radio Show Host, St. Martin's Press Author, Speaker and Women's Advocate, to Connect, Encourage and Inspire women all over the world. Live chapters span from coast to coast and the first established chapter was in the fall of 2011 in Fairfield County, Connecticut, which has been run successfully for over five years by Chapter Director Christine Oleynick.Judy is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to the host of "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30Kdownloads/month. In the press constantly because of Judy's background, who was also an editor and news correspondent at, What Women Want has now become a force to be reckoned with in the women's networking industry.Judy created What Women Want to give women the resources necessary to start a business, connect with like-minded women, gain financial freedom, enhance their spirituality, improve health awareness, learn about fashion, beauty and more through continual live and online networking events, guest speakers, personal online profiles of the women and more. There is a competitive Speakers Board, an elevated Business Membership and new chapters continually opening across the country. What Women Want will also be hosting a national conference called "Spirit of Women" in Atlanta in the fall of 2017.Not just another networking group, What Women Want has gotten its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, a $25,000 scholarship, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and more.The founder, Judy Goss, enthusiastically states "I am thrilled to open a chapter for the women of Greater Cincinnati, and even more excited that the city's Mayoral Candidate, Yvette Simpson, will be the keynote for us! We are striving for motivated women to come together and "Connect, Encourage and Inspire" which is our motto, and whose desire is to grow, learn and feel supported in their personal lives as well as business or career."What Women Want networking and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.Register here for the launch event: