Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties Welcomes New Team
Experienced Real Estate Professionals Keith Kropp and Wayne Rogers Specialize in Residential Properties
"Keith and Wayne are proven specialists who bring extensive market knowledge and help reinforce our goal of extending our presence and reach in Sarasota real estate," said Alan Atchley, President of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties. "It's an honor to welcome this experienced, passionate, client-focused team to our family of associates to give home buyers and sellers the outstanding results they deserve."
Born in Wilmette, Illinois, Kropp grew up in the Greater Chicago area and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from NorthernIllinoisUniversity and a master's degree in journalism from NorthwesternUniversity. Kropp relocated to Florida in 1974 and obtained his real estate license in 1979. Kropp began his real estate career in 1984 working for new home builders in both sales and sales management. During that time, he was named Sales Manager of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Mid-Florida in 1993 and again 1995.
In 1995, Kropp was selected by The Walt Disney Company to head the sales team for Celebration, Disney's Master Planned Community, as the Broker of Record for Celebration Realty. In 1998, he transitioned into general real estate and soon after opened his own brokerage in Celebration, Florida. Kropp is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Realtor Association of Sarasota and ManateeCounties, and has earned the GRI and e-PRO designations. "Having lived in the State of Florida for many years and travelled extensively around the state, we chose to invest in Sarasota in 2005," said Kropp. "I sold my business and we moved permanently to Sarasota in 2011. We have never regretted the move. If anything, we wish we had moved here many years earlier!"
Wayne Rogers graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration. Rogers also played baseball and was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Players to ever play at UF. Rogers began his real estate career in 2003 after a highly successful 27-year career in medical sales. Rogers is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Realtor Association of Sarasota and ManateeCounties, and has earned the GRI, e-PRO and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) designations.
Seasoned in assisting homebuyers and sellers with all local lifestyle options, Kropp and Rogers are active members of the Gay Real Estate Executive Network of Sarasota (GREEN), National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP), the Florida Council of Equality Florida, and have both earned the At Home With Diversity® designation from the National Association of Realtors. "Inclusion is a core value of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties, which allows our team to grow while letting us be who we are," said Kropp.
About Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties
A locally owned, independent real estate brokerage, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties provides exceptional buying and selling services for residential, commercial and rental properties in all price ranges and lifestyle options. With locations in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, the brokerage is part of the international franchise network of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate. The Atchley Properties philosophy is grounded in the passionate pursuit to achieve the highest level of professionalism in the real estate industry, raise the standard of service excellence and continually improve processes by utilizing the latest technology. For more information, visit atchleyrealty.com or call 941.556.9100.
