 
News By Tag
* Dog Show
* Horse Sanctuary
* Animal Welfare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ingatestone
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Novelty Dog Show at Horse Sanctuary in Essex

 
 
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dog Show
Horse Sanctuary
Animal Welfare

Industry:
Event

Location:
Ingatestone - Essex - England

Subject:
Events

INGATESTONE, England - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dog lovers across the South East of England are invited to Remus Horse Sanctuary on Sunday 2 July for its Novelty Dog Show taking place at the next Open Day.

Remus host just six Open Days per year and the July and September dates feature a Novelty Dog Show including fun classes such as: Bad Hair Day and Best Sausage Catcher, along with something more meaningful - Dogs with a Disability (blind, deaf or a life-changing illness) and of course, the ever-popular Best in Show. Entry into each class costs just £1.50 and the 1st - 6th winner receives a rosette. Entries will be taken from 1pm, show starts 1.30pm.

Entry to the Open Day is £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm. The Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family including a kids' corner, competitions and games, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including sandwiches and homemade cakes, many stalls and a raffle.  Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome at each Open Day on a lead.

Another regular feature at the Sanctuary are princesses from film and theatre in the children's area, who will pose for pictures and bouncy castles, new for 2017.

The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.

Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "We love inviting the public to come and visit the Sanctuary, and the novelty dog shows are always such great fun!  Opening to the public in this way allows us to show-off our premises and our animals, giving people a real insight into the amazing work that we do."

For further information, visit https://www.remussanctuary.org/ or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.  For companies wishing to sponsor a class at the event, please email: info@remussanctuary.org.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Remus Horse Sanctuary
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alison Page Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share