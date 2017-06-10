News By Tag
Novelty Dog Show at Horse Sanctuary in Essex
Remus host just six Open Days per year and the July and September dates feature a Novelty Dog Show including fun classes such as: Bad Hair Day and Best Sausage Catcher, along with something more meaningful - Dogs with a Disability (blind, deaf or a life-changing illness) and of course, the ever-popular Best in Show. Entry into each class costs just £1.50 and the 1st - 6th winner receives a rosette. Entries will be taken from 1pm, show starts 1.30pm.
Entry to the Open Day is £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm. The Sanctuary offers entertainment for the whole family including a kids' corner, competitions and games, music from local band Midnite Blu, delicious refreshments including sandwiches and homemade cakes, many stalls and a raffle. Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome at each Open Day on a lead.
Another regular feature at the Sanctuary are princesses from film and theatre in the children's area, who will pose for pictures and bouncy castles, new for 2017.
The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.
Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "We love inviting the public to come and visit the Sanctuary, and the novelty dog shows are always such great fun! Opening to the public in this way allows us to show-off our premises and our animals, giving people a real insight into the amazing work that we do."
For further information, visit https://www.remussanctuary.org/
