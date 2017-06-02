Los Angeles Chiropractor Treats Patients Having Pain With Unique Array of Treatments and Diet

Chiropractor and Diet Coach blend high tech therapies and diet to treat patients who have not found relief elsewhere.

Dr. Jeffrey Tucker

310-444-9393

***@aol.com Dr. Jeffrey Tucker310-444-9393

-- When patients have tried "standard" pain treatments such as traditional physical therapy and pharmacologic therapies, with little or no success, the answer may be found in a new blended treatment regimen, according to chiropractor Jeffrey Tucker and diet coach Jim Nicastro."My practice has grown over the years," told Dr. Tucker recently in an interview with Nicastro, "with patients who have had minimal results from standard pain treatments (physical therapy, pharmacologic therapies), acupuncture, and manipulation."There are many 'standard' treatments that patients can experience which include anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, topicals, corticosteroid injections, and opioids. "When these patients have tried these remedies and failed, or can no longer bear the side effects of drugs," said Nicastro, "it may be time for a consultation with a Sports Medicine specialist like Dr. Tucker."It's not difficult to recognize the failing pain patient because they have experiences including:• constant complaints such as poor pain relief after rest• going back to normal play and activities still hurting• running out of medication before the prescription is due for refill• having a lot of emergency room visits• being bed-bound or house-bound from pain• seem angry or irritable from the pain• They may be overweight.Are these really failed patients or are we missing something? Dr. Tucker suggests one of the inducers of pain and chronic intractable pain is in the glial cells of the nervous system. "If a person has 24/7 pain," tells Dr. Tucker, "they have centralized pain which means their nervous system is altered!"If a person says their pain is literally 'all the time', Dr. Jeffrey Tucker will work with them using diet, nutrition, and modern technology such as laser, radial pulse and acoustic wave therapy and stimulation of trapped fluids in the nervous system on a trial basis to see if these newer methods can achieve some pain relief. If the electrical impulses to the Glial cells are over firing, this perpetuates inflammation in the nervous system and can be a source of pain. Tucker looks for and treats inflammation in the Arachnoid layer of the nervous system which is filled with nerves that can become irritated."Many of my patients have tried multiple drugs, injections, even surgeries. They have not made it with standard medical care," says Dr. Tucker.Nicastro and Tucker work together to treat chronic pain safely starting with the Anti-inflammatory ketogenic diet (no sugar, no alcohol) and modalities that Tucker uses that are unique to the West Los Angeles and Brentwood area for chronic pain. These include the Deep Muscle Stimulator (DMS), Laser and Radial or Acoustic Pulse Wave therapy. He also uses Kinesio Taping procedures that are an invaluable aide in everything from chronic edema (swelling) reduction to reduction of muscle tension/pain.For more information, can contact Dr. Jeffrey Tucker or Jim Nicastro directly ator visit- END -