The Rainbow Fish Enjoys the Spotlight this Summer
Along with joining with Scholastic, The Rainbow Fish is also swimming into Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. This summer, Barnes & Noble is offering a special promotion featuring The Rainbow Fish; purchase any children's book and you are able to bring home The Rainbow Fish for only $7.99! Look for signs in Barnes & Noble windows and The Rainbow Fish displays throughout local outlets.
Published in 1992, The Rainbow Fish book series has sold over 30 million copies, and it is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Rainbow Fish series, which is ideal for licensed products for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. The beloved series of books is experiencing a wave of great new promotions, and the latest addition, You Can't Win Them All, Rainbow Fish, is out now!
RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Juan de Lascurain'sDreamBigWorld, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Michael Miller Fabrics, Ivory Cats and more.
For more information about The Rainbow Fish Licensing Program, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:
