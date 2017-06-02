News By Tag
Hispanic Bar Association Houston Issues Call to Action in Response to Federal Policy of Separating
On June 3, the Houston Chronicle published Part One of an article by Ms. Olivia Tallet highlighting the heartbreaking story of a Houston mother and father and their three children. The reporter found that Mr. Juan Rodriguez came to the United States and sought asylum almost two decades ago as a refugee to escape the political violence of his native country of El Salvador. While his claim for asylum purportedly made its way through the maze of the federal bureaucracy, he and his wife, a U.S. citizen, built a life in Houston, raising three children, all born in the United States. According to the article, the immigration enforcement system now seeks to deport the family breadwinner because he is "not a priority for this country anymore." In the meantime, Mrs. Rodriguez and the Rodriguez children, all U.S. citizens, face the prospect of an uncertain future.
Unfortunately, these stories are becoming more common in Houston and across the country and HisBA is concerned that more members of the Hispanic community will suffer devastating family break-ups as a result of an immigration policy and enforcement action untampered by moral prudence. HisBA denounces any action to deport parents from their U.S. born children under the pretext of border security and immigration enforcement where the parent to be deported has committed no serious crime in the United States.
"Such inconsistent and immoral actions tear at the fabric of this great land and of the loving and religious culture of immigrant families throughout the history of the United States," says HisBA Advisory Board member and former Texas Supreme Court Justice David M. Medina.
"The family unit in the Hispanic and many other cultures personifies the story of the Holy Family in the Bible and serves as the bedrock for values embodied in the story of America. Separating children from their parents deprives our nation's children of their inalienable and legal rights to be with their own family. That is wrong. Our nation can and should do better," says HisBA Board member and former HisBA President Juan F. Vasquez, Jr.
HisBA calls upon members of the legal profession who represent individuals impacted by similar immigration enforcement actions and all citizens to identify stories within their own communities that are similar to that of the Houston family highlighted in the Houston Chronicle article. HisBA requests that these stories be sent to FamiliesUnited@
HisBA is also exploring the possibility of collaborating with other organizations to advance and vindicate the rights of these citizen-children to keep their families together.
It took 58 years for the unsustainable and immoral decision of Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) to eventually give way to the more humane and principled Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the "separate but equal" doctrine was exposed for its unconstitutional foundation. Similarly, in the landmark case of Hernandez v. State of Texas (1954) decided in the same term, the U.S. Supreme Court held for the first time that persons of Mexican descent were entitled to the same equal protection under the law as all citizens. The full measure of civil rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution to U.S. born children will be vindicated through the vision and passion of members from the legal profession. HisBA resolves to help lead the way.
About the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston.
Since its founding in 1988, HisBA has been working for the advancement of Hispanics in the legal profession, serving the public interest, promoting high standards of integrity, honor, and professional courtesy among lawyers, and working with the other bar associations and community, legal and governmental organizations in furtherance of its mission and goals. Among our core values, HisBA is committed to:
i.addressing legal, educational, and legislative issues which impact the Hispanic community; and
ii.promoting reform in the law and fairness in the treatment of Hispanics in the overall administration of justice.
Link to article: http://www.houstonchronicle.com/
Media Contact
David M. Medina
713.356.1629
info@hisbahouston.com
