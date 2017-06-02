News By Tag
Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Max's Restaurant on June 12
Worldwide Celebration of Filipino Culture includes Parades in Canada, New Jersey, Hawaii and San Francisco
A big part of Filipino culture over the years includes food and Max's Restaurant. Since 1945, Max's Restaurant has served up traditional Filipino food in a warm, friendly atmosphere. Max's Restaurant is legendary for its delicious fried chicken, crunchy and juicy served with french fries. The story of Max Restauarant can be traced to the culturally-rich Phillippines. After World War II, Maximo Gimenez, a Stanford-educated teacher, befriended American occupation troops stationed in Quezon City, Philippines. A few would come to his house for a drink or two. Eventually they insisted that they pay for their drinks. It was then that Maximo or "Max" decided to open a café that served chicken, steak, and drinks.
To help him with the café, his wife Mercedes, and his sister-in-law Felipa, joined him together with his niece Ruby, who managed the kitchen with her husband Claro. It was Ruby who concocted a special recipe for chicken.
Over the years, Max's Restaurant's popularity grew and became known as "the house that fried chicken built". Today, Max's Restaurant has expanded with over 160 branches in the Philippines, Middle East, U.S.A. and Canada.
Some of the larger annual Philippine Independence Day celebrations - in Canada, New York, New Jersey and San Francisco – are also home to a Max's Restaurant.
"At Max's restaurant, we are proud to say that our image and tradition has kept up to this day. The key to our success is our commitment to high quality Filipino food, excellent service and a clean, welcoming atmosphere – all at a reasonable price," said Lana Marcaida, Director for North America Operations, Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known brands, including Max's Restaurant.
One of Max's Restaurant's newest locations is located in Edmonton, Canada. The restaurant has party rooms for group dinners and special occasions, such as Philippine Independence Day. For more information about Group Reservations call (780) 453-8008.
For information about Max's Restaurant locations, visit http://www.maxsrestaurantusa.com or http://www.maxsrestaurantcanada.com/
