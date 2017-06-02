News By Tag
The LoDo District's New App Invites You to Explore Lower Downtown Denver
Explore LoDo Mobile App Connects Users to Lower Downtown Denver Past and Present
"LoDo is a dynamic neighborhood with a unique blend of history and modernity," said Leslie Sale, Executive Director of the LoDo District. "We have been able to protect this balance because of the work of historic preservationists and creative reuse strategies. This app will help locals and visitors discover, engage and connect with Lower Downtown Denver, as well as preserve its history and stories of yesteryear."
The Explore LoDo app key features:
1. A self-guided historic tour: The app features more than 25 historic designations in LoDo. By way of its beacon technology and geo-fencing, as users near some of the neighborhood's celebrated sites, the app will share more about each location's story and role in Denver's rich history. Users will be able to read a short narrative on each site as well as see a then versus now picture comparison.
2. A directory of member businesses: As users explore the LoDo neighborhood, they are able to learn about its diverse business landscape and search for their desired experiences, like food and beverage, entertainment, hospitality, etc. The app will help them track down the best deals or services they might need during their visit.
3. Neighborhood happenings: The app provides users with information on events taking place in LoDo.
4. Community engagement: Users are also able to share their pictures and stories as they experience Lower Downtown.
Explore Denver was developed by Envie Media for the LoDo District in partnership with Historic Denver, who provided historic information and the Denver Public Library, who supplied vintage photos from its Western History Collection. The app can be downloaded from the App Store on an iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch and from Google Play for use on smartphones and tablets. For more information visit http://www.lodo.org/
About LoDo District
LoDo District, Inc. is a registered neighborhood organization (RNO) and nonprofit dedicated to serving the Lower Downtown (LoDo) Denver neighborhood through advocacy, education, and promotion. Its member base is primarily composed of LoDo-area businesses, as well as several residents interested in preserving the vitality of our historic district.
