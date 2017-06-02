News By Tag
Legal Updates, Retaining Women, and More Developments at ACI's Women in Life Sciences Conference
This year, however, the industry buzz is all surrounding a new addition to the program – a panel on retaining women in the workplace that will address important strategies that firms and companies in the life sciences space can implement to retain female talent at their company. This panel, led by in-house counsel from leading life sciences companies and counsel from top law firms, will discuss techniques for increasing awareness of exceptional work done by women at a company or firm. Studies now show that companies with women in key leadership positions outpace their competitors, so this topic not only affects the professional development of women but also the overall financial success of the business.
At this unique event, attendees have the rare opportunity to connect directly with in-house counsel from 23andme, Abbott Laboratories, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas US LLC, Blueprint Medicines, Cantel Medical, Eisai Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, InVivo Therapeutics Corp., Jounce Therapeutics, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Ultragenyx, United Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and more to hear candid perspectives on their priorities and the key industry and women-specific concerns of today.
According to Elona Kogan, co-chair, it is imperative that women attend this event to learn from others and draw inspiration from the women attending the conference. As Kogan puts it, "I'm delighted to co-chair this incredible program created to help you achieve your highest potential. Come, be heard, lead and inspire." Gael Tisack, co-chair, declared, "This conference provides not only training and invaluable career advice for women, it is empowering and gives the participants a sense of community in a profession where you are often the only woman in the room. I plan my summer vacation around this conference to never miss it." According to the program description and conference organizers, the esteemed panelists will be discussing:
- Legal Updates Across All Practice Areas in Life Sciences
- Practical Strategies for Becoming an Ally to the Next Generation of Women
- Tactics for Coming Out Unscathed in Tumultuous M&A Situations
- Techniques for Guiding Companies Through the Latest Business Trends
- and the ever-popular "What I Wish I Had Known": Advice from Inspiring and Influential Life Sciences General Counsel
A new highlight of this year's program will be an intimate fireside chat featuring esteemed co-chair, Lori Cohen, of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Martine Rothblatt, CEO and Chairman of United Therapeutics. This will be Martine's first year attending the program and she will also be bringing her unique perspective and insights to the all new Latest Business Initatives and Their Legal Implications panel.
For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/
