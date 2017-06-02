News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MBMA Releases Energy Code Compliance and Fire-Resistance Design Videos
The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has released two new series of webinar recordings that are now available on MBMA's YouTube channel.
These new recorded webinars from MBMA detail the specific codes, standards and design issues related to energy and fire resistance that engineers, architects and builders need to know and understand when working with metal buildings.
"Keeping up with all the relevant codes and standards is a daunting process," notes MBMA Director of Architectural Services Jay Johnson, LEED AP, and host of the Energy Code Compliance webinars. "These easy-to-access videos are based on our popular live webinars and make that task easier. The MBMA YouTube channel is a great resource for anyone interested in energy codes, fire resistance and metal building systems."
Most state and local governments have adopted either the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) or ASHRAE 90.1, or both. The energy code compliance videos provide a detailed review of these codes and standards as well as information on how to apply the building envelope requirements to metal building systems. The first episode in the series introduces the viewer to insulation prescriptive compliance, which allows the building design to be based on materials dictated by the specific codes. Parts 2 and 3 discuss compliance according to the 2015 IECC and ASHRAE 90.1. The final episode provides a review and examples of the trade-off method using the U.S. Dept. of Energy's COMcheck software.
The fire-resistance videos focus on the continually-
These videos and many more can be found on MBMA's YouTube channel: http://ow.ly/
For more information about MBMA's projects or educational initiatives, please contact Dan Walker at mbma@mbma.com or 216.241.7333.
_______
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
Contact
MBMA
***@mbma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse