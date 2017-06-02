News By Tag
The 2017 Hampton Designer Showhouse
The Hampton Designer Showhouse returns this summer in Southampton, NY
The Showhouse is happy to announce that Traditional Homemagazine is the 2017 Presenting Sponsor, Saunders & Associates is the 2017 Exclusive Real Estate Sponsor, Hamptons Purist is the 2017 Regional Magazine Sponsor, and Kohler Co. is the 2017 Design Sponsor. Mario Buatta is the Honorary Showhouse Chairman. Jamie Drake and Alexa Hampton are the Honorary Design Co-Chairmen.
The Hampton Designer Showhouse, now in its seventeenth year, will feature over 30 top interior designers and decorative artists from the Hamptons, New York City and nationwide. This year's Showhouse will take place in two magnificent Hampton homes located in The Fields (82 Rosko Lane) in Southampton, New York that have been generously donated by Paramount Custom Homes. The Showhouse Boutiques will be provided by Deluxe.
The Hampton Designer Showhouse opens with a Gala Preview Cocktail Party at the Showhouse on Saturday, July 22 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm and will be open to the public Sunday, July 23 through Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2017. Showhouse hours will be as follows: Monday through Sunday, 11:00am - 5:00pm (last admission 30 minutes before closing). Children six and under, infants, strollers and pets are not admitted in the Showhouse. Admission to the Showhouse is $40 and includes the Showhouse Journal. Gala tickets are $225 each.
About Hampton Designer Showhouse
The Hampton Designer Showhouse is produced by Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc. (HDSF, Inc.). HDSF, Inc. is led and operated by a dynamic team of experts from the worlds of marketing, public relations, fundraising and special events production. They have combined their talents to produce what is now recognized as one of the country's most successful Showhouses. Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) corporation.
About Traditional Home Magazine
As the largest upscale shelter magazine in America, Traditional Home celebrates the union of timeless design with modern living, inspiring almost 7 million design lovers to reinterpret classic elegance in a thoroughly personal way. From home, garden, and green living to food, entertaining, and travel, the magazine is a tribute to quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, and family—a trusted resource that respects the past, lives in the present, and embraces products designed for the future.
About Southampton Hospital
Throughout more than a century of service, Southampton Hospital's long tradition of exceptional care and compassion for patients and their families has never wavered. More than 1,700 physicians, nurses, clinicians, staff, volunteers and Board Members take personal pride in the Hospital's record of excellence and commitment to healthcare on the East End. Comprehensive programs at the Hospital cover a full-range of specialties and an extensive network of conveniently located satellite facilities from Westhampton to Montauk provides access to primary care, laboratory, radiology, specialty care, and wellness services close to home. In addition, the Hospital sponsors informative health and wellness programs through partnerships with community organizations and libraries.
For more information on the Showhouse and to purchase tickets, please visit hamptondesignershowhouse.com or reach out to info@hamptondesignershowhouse.com. Follow the Showhouse on Social Media at @HamptonDesignerShowhouse (Facebook), @HamptonDesigner (Twitter), and #HamptonDesignerShowhouse.
For press information, please contact Tony Manning Consulting at info@tonymanningconsulting.com or 212-980-1711.
Contact
Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc.
212-980-1711
***@hamptondesignershowhouse.com
