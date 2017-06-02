News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brazilian pulp and paper exports increase, French pulp production rises
"Brazilian pulp producers exported 3.3 million tons of pulp, principally driven by Chinese and North American demand. Domestically, the story was the opposite and saw weakness," according to Tea Vukicevic, Associate Analyst with CW Research.
Although one of the fastest-growing tissue markets in the world, Brazil's year-on-year pulp consumption decreased by 8.3% from 1.5 million tons in the first three months in 2016 to 1.4 million tons this year. However, Brazilian pulp mills' output increased 9.9 percent on a yearly basis, buoyed by exports. Shipments to foreign markets jumped 9.6% year-on-year principally on account of stronger demand from Asian markets.
In France, paper and cardboard production continued to slide through March. In the first three months of 2017, paper and carton production in France hit its peak in March, while last year's highest point for the same period was reached in January at 698,900 tons. Pulp producers saw an uptick in output during the first quarter of the year, up slightly year-on-year. Pulp production in France rose 3.1% month-on-month in March.
****
For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-
About IPP Market Data
CW Research's Paper and Pulp Country Market Data (http://www.cwgrp.com/
Find out more about CW Research's Paper and Pulp Country Market Data here: http://www.cwgrp.com/
About CW Group
The Greenwich (Conn.), USA headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com
Media Contact
Liviu Dinu
***@cwgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse