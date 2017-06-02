News By Tag
Flor de Caña 25 Years named "2017 Best Rum of the Year" by the International Rum Conference
The Flor de Caña portfolio was awarded a total of six medals during the conference
This is the latest in a series of distinctions that Flor de Caña 25 Years has earned in the past, including "Among the Finest Products in the World" for its Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, "Best New Rum of the Year" by the Caribbean Journal, "Design Masters" by The Spirits Business of London and "Best Packaging" by the International Rum Conference in Madrid in 2014 and 2015.
Flor de Caña 25 Years is an ultra-premium rum aged for 25 years, with a deep and elegant dark amber color. It has an aroma that integrates vanilla, wood and dark cocoa notes, which mingle smoothly on the palate with fruity, nutty and caramel notes.
Additionally, other products of the Flor de Caña portfolio also received important recognitions during the 2017 International Rum Conference in Madrid, including:
- Flor de Caña 18 Years – Double Gold Medal
- Flor de Caña 12 Years – Silver Medal
- Flor de Caña 7 Years Gran Reserva – Gold Medal
- Flor de Caña 5 Years Añejo Clásico – Gold Medal
- Flor de Caña 4 Years Extra Seco – Gold Medal
About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña (http://www.flordecana.com/
