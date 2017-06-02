 
Flor de Caña 25 Years named "2017 Best Rum of the Year" by the International Rum Conference

The Flor de Caña portfolio was awarded a total of six medals during the conference
 
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Flor de Caña 25 Years, the crown jewel of Nicaraguan premium rum brand Flor de Caña, continues to position itself at the top of the ultra-premium rum category worldwide by being named the "2017 Best Rum of the Year", the highest distinction awarded by the prestigious International Rum Conference in Madrid, Spain.

This is the latest in a series of distinctions that Flor de Caña 25 Years has earned in the past, including "Among the Finest Products in the World" for its Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, "Best New Rum of the Year" by the Caribbean Journal, "Design Masters" by The Spirits Business of London and "Best Packaging" by the International Rum Conference in Madrid in 2014 and 2015.

Flor de Caña 25 Years is an ultra-premium rum aged for 25 years, with a deep and elegant dark amber color. It has an aroma that integrates vanilla, wood and dark cocoa notes, which mingle smoothly on the palate with fruity, nutty and caramel notes.

Additionally, other products of the Flor de Caña portfolio also received important recognitions during the 2017 International Rum Conference in Madrid, including:

- Flor de Caña 18 Years – Double Gold Medal

- Flor de Caña 12 Years – Silver Medal

- Flor de Caña 7 Years Gran Reserva – Gold Medal

- Flor de Caña 5 Years Añejo Clásico – Gold Medal

- Flor de Caña 4 Years Extra Seco – Gold Medal

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña (http://www.flordecana.com/), Nicaragua's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 countries worldwide and is one of the fastest growing premium rum brands in the United States. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, San Francisco and Chicago. Flor de Caña, the leading premium rum in Central America, is manufactured and distributed by Compañía Licorera de Nicaragua, S.A. (CLNSA).
