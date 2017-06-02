New Homes Underway at Sanford's Autumnwood

Beautiful new homes are available and underway at Autumnwood in Sanford.

-- Autumnwood is pleased to announce new homes underway by its award-winning custom builder team consisting of Preservation Homes, Prewitt Custom Homes, Tingen Construction Company, and Walker DesignBuild. These four locally based builders are creating exceptional, thoughtfully designed custom homes on wooded half-acre homesites in the Autumnwood community.Located between Highways 1 and 421, Autumnwood is minutes from historic Downtown Sanford, 20 minutes to both Apex and Fayetteville, 22 minutes to I-540, and 42 minutes to Research Triangle Park. Cottage and traditional-styled homes from 1,800 to 2,500 square feet are move-in ready and underway, priced from $249,900."We're pleased to have the Autumnwood Custom Builder Team and their beautiful new homes in Sanford," says Chet Mann, Mayor of Sanford. "The quality and detail that you will find in these new homes will exceed your expectations. It is the type of construction that we can all be proud of having here. We know that Autumnwood will provide a wonderful place to live and will be a great attraction to those who want to experience a better way to live, work, and play."The Autumnwood model home is located at 111 Streamside Drive in Sanford; hours are 11 am – 6 pm, Monday – Saturday, and 1 pm – 6 pm on Sunday. To learn more, call (919) 718-6868, email Claire@advantagenewhomes.com, or visit AutumnwoodSanford.com.