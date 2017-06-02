News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Homes Underway at Sanford's Autumnwood
Located between Highways 1 and 421, Autumnwood is minutes from historic Downtown Sanford, 20 minutes to both Apex and Fayetteville, 22 minutes to I-540, and 42 minutes to Research Triangle Park. Cottage and traditional-
"We're pleased to have the Autumnwood Custom Builder Team and their beautiful new homes in Sanford," says Chet Mann, Mayor of Sanford. "The quality and detail that you will find in these new homes will exceed your expectations. It is the type of construction that we can all be proud of having here. We know that Autumnwood will provide a wonderful place to live and will be a great attraction to those who want to experience a better way to live, work, and play."
The Autumnwood model home is located at 111 Streamside Drive in Sanford; hours are 11 am – 6 pm, Monday – Saturday, and 1 pm – 6 pm on Sunday. To learn more, call (919) 718-6868, email Claire@advantagenewhomes.com, or visit AutumnwoodSanford.com.
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse