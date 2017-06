Beth Terron Achieves Top MRINetwork® Professional Designation

The Morisey-Dart Group Fosters Outstanding Professional Leadership and Ethical Practices

-- Beth Terron,at the Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide executive search firm based in Southwest Florida and part of theNetwork, recently achieved the designation of Certified Senior Account Manager (This is the highest rank awarded to recruiters atNetwork, one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world.Terron joined the Morisey-Dart Group in 2013 and specializes in search and recruitment for the Banking and Finance industry. She worked in sales after graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from McGill University in Montreal. This field proved to be unrewarding for Terron's "challenge matching reward" attitude, which is when she ventured into the talent acquisition business.She started as a Recruiter/Project Coordinator with the Banking and Financial Services team, and in 2015 she was promoted to Executive Recruiter.Terron uses the relationships she's established across her industry to help her clients save time throughout the entire talent acquisition process so they can focus on building and managing their businesses.Theprogram, which was established in 1985, allows executive recruiters to accelerate their personal and professional development and to differentiate themselves from the competition. "We are very proud of the CSAMs in our organization,"said Nancy Halverson, General Manager Franchise Operations ofNetwork, "They are at the top of their profession, committed to excellence and dedicated to delivering the highest quality customer service."In order to receive thedesignation, recruiters must pursue a comprehensive course of study, pass a rigorous examination, and meet minimum performance requirements."Beth has worked very hard for our organization—she has built a really strong network with professionals in the SBA space—I'm really proud of her," said Dave Dart, Managing Partner of the Morisey-Dart Group. "She is highly regarded by both her clients and candidates and is perceived as not only a "top notch" recruiter, but a trusted advisor in her industry."CSAMs within theNetworkorganization are recognized leaders who are consistently top-ranked performers who exhibit a very low rate of turnover. "These metrics effectively demonstrate the success of the program," said Halverson.For more information about the Morisey-Dart Group visit http://www.morisey- dart.com The Morisey-Dart Group executive recruitment firm partners with clients to find the impact players needed to solve problems, meet demands for growth, and control costs, while improving efficiency. They are specialists in areas such as Residential, Commercial & Heavy Highway/Civil (Roads and Bridges) Construction, Medical Device Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Health Information Systems (HIS), Managed Services (Print & IT), Retail Global Sourcing & Merchandising, 3D Printing, and Precision Machining (CNC) & Manufacturing industries.NetworkManagement Recruiters International, Inc. branded asNetwork, ( www.mrinetwork.com ), is a subsidiary of CDI Corp., a global provider of engineering and information technology outsourcing solutions and professional staffing (www.cdicorp.com)Networkhas approximately 600 offices in 40 countries.Media Contact:Angeline PlesekResearch & MarketingMorisey-Dart Groupaplesek@morisey-dart.com239-596-7280 ext. 10