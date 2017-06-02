News By Tag
Beth Terron Achieves Top MRINetwork® Professional Designation
Terron joined the Morisey-Dart Group in 2013 and specializes in search and recruitment for the Banking and Finance industry. She worked in sales after graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from McGill University in Montreal. This field proved to be unrewarding for Terron's "challenge matching reward" attitude, which is when she ventured into the talent acquisition business.
She started as a Recruiter/Project Coordinator with the Banking and Financial Services team, and in 2015 she was promoted to Executive Recruiter.
Terron uses the relationships she's established across her industry to help her clients save time throughout the entire talent acquisition process so they can focus on building and managing their businesses.
The CSAM® program, which was established in 1985, allows executive recruiters to accelerate their personal and professional development and to differentiate themselves from the competition. "We are very proud of the CSAMs in our organization,"
In order to receive the CSAM® designation, recruiters must pursue a comprehensive course of study, pass a rigorous examination, and meet minimum performance requirements.
CSAMs within the MRINetwork®organization are recognized leaders who are consistently top-ranked performers who exhibit a very low rate of turnover. "These metrics effectively demonstrate the success of the program," said Halverson.
About Morisey-Dart Group
The Morisey-Dart Group executive recruitment firm partners with clients to find the impact players needed to solve problems, meet demands for growth, and control costs, while improving efficiency. They are specialists in areas such as Residential, Commercial & Heavy Highway/Civil (Roads and Bridges) Construction, Medical Device Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Health Information Systems (HIS), Managed Services (Print & IT), Retail Global Sourcing & Merchandising, 3D Printing, and Precision Machining (CNC) & Manufacturing industries.
About MRINetwork®
Management Recruiters International, Inc. branded as MRINetwork®, (www.mrinetwork.com), is a subsidiary of CDI Corp., a global provider of engineering and information technology outsourcing solutions and professional staffing (www.cdicorp.com)
Media Contact:
Angeline Plesek
Research & Marketing
Morisey-Dart Group
aplesek@morisey-
239-596-7280 ext. 10
