10 Steps To Winning Your DUI Advice From Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Lefcourt

For The Best DUI Legal Assistance In South Florida Contact Attorney Mark Lefcourt, owner of The Criminal Defense Center. Build the best criminal defense possible with the help of the lawyers at The Criminal Defense Center in Miami.
 
 
Attorney Mark Lefcourt
Attorney Mark Lefcourt
MIAMI - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- If you or someone you know needs DUI legal assistance contact attorney Mark Lefcourt, owner of The Criminal Defense Center, located in Coconut Grove and Miami, Florida. Build the best criminal defense possible with the help of the lawyers at The Criminal Defense Center - Reopen old cases, DUI, drugs and more.

'10 Steps To Winning Your DUI'

DUI/CRIMINAL TRAFFIC

• Act quickly – You only have 10 days to address your suspension.

• Get a lawyer with a proven track record.

• Make sure your lawyer wants to win as much as you do.

• Don't hire a lawyer who treats you "Business as Usual".

• Find a lawyer who asks questions about YOU, your LIFE, and your FUTURE.

• Question the lawyer about his/her knowledge the "Arresting officers, presiding judges, current prosecutors, administrative procedures". (weed out the pretenders)

• Get a comprehensive plan of attack.

• Discuss potential pre-trial motions that may win your case without the risks associated with trial.

• Ask the attorney point blank, "What do you do that the other attorneys don't do?"

• Hire the attorney that you are most convinced will do "ALL OF THE ABOVE".

www.marklefcourtlegaldefense.com
