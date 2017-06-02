Exciting Developments in the Continuation of Love That Dress!9 Activities

 
June 2017





FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Love That Dress!9 will continue its collection event fun with the Funky Fashion Show presented by IBERIABANK and hosted at the Cape Coral Yacht Club (5819 Driftwood Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904) on Wednesday, June 21, from 6-9 p.m., featuring extraordinary entertainment, food, raffles, and prizes.

The evening will include a fashion show starting at 7 p.m. featuring one-of-a-kind pieces created by individuals and businesses, completely from recycled/repurposed items. The entrees will strut down the runway to compete for the title of each category. Categories include "Runway Ready," "FUNkiest Fashion," and "People's Choice." The fashion show prize includes two tickets to Love That Dress!9 and a $100 gift card. Additional fashions from Loki Designz and Razzle Dazzle Boutique will provide must see "ready to wear" looks.

Event admission is $40 in advance or $45 at the door with a donation of new or gently loved item. Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres from Big Blue Catering. Event admission includes two complimentary drinks with additional cocktails available for purchase, and $1 from every signature cocktail will go to PACE Center for Girls of Lee County. Guests can participate in silent auction packages and raffle items featuring the best Cape Coral has to offer.

Featured at all the Love That Dress!9 collection events is a car raffle, giving guests a chance to win a 2-year lease on a luxurious 2018 Infiniti QX30 donated by Fort Myers Infiniti. Only 150 tickets are available for $100 each (a fundraising goal of $15,000) which will benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.

"We are so thankful to Fort Myers Infiniti for this opportunity," says PACE Lee Executive Director, Meg M. Geltner. "It is our community partnerships with businesses such as Fort Myers Infiniti that help make this event such a success in support of the PACE mission."

The winner of the car raffle will be announced during the main Love That Dress!9 event on August 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, located at 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero. Tickets or tables can be purchased in advance by visiting http://www.pacecenter.org/love-that-dress and following the link for Lee County, or by texting "LTDPACEEvents" to 71777 from any mobile device.

The season finale River District collection event will take place on Thursday, July 20, at Goodwill Boutique on First and the Red Door Photography studio in downtown Fort Myers.

This year's goal is to generate an inventory of more than 4,000 dresses and raise $125,000. All proceeds generated by the Love That Dress! events benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.

Anyone interested in participating in a collection event in support of Love That Dress!9 may contact Allyson Ross, development manager of special projects for PACE Lee, at Allyson.Ross@PACECenter.org. For more information about the event, call 239-470-7548 or visit http://www.pacecenter.org/locations/lee.

About PACE Center for Girls

PACE Center for Girls is a Florida-based, nonprofit organization and the only statewide prevention program for adolescent at-risk girls in the nation. The non-residential program targets the unique needs of girls, ages 12 to 18, facing challenges such as physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse, foster care, neglect, death of a parent, family history of incarceration and declining grades. In the past year, the Lee County program provided 106 girls with education, counseling, training and advocacy, resulting in 96 percent of girls in the program having no involvement with juvenile justice within one year of leaving PACE, 93 percent improving their academic performance and 76 percent remaining in school or obtaining employment three years after leaving PACE. As a result, PACE reduces the significant long-term costs associated with teen pregnancy, substance use, unemployment and long-term economic dependency.
Source:PACE Center for Girls of Lee County
