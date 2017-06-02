 
Industry News





Car Models of Braidwood Has Brand New Arrivals

 
 
BRAIDWOOD, Australia - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Car Models of Braidwood has recently announced the arrival of some brand new diecast model cars.  Including classics from decades past, sleek sports cars, and cars that were made popular in hit films, these new arrivals have something for every collector.

All of these models are direct scale replicas of popular cars.  Being that they are designed to scale, they have the exact same dimensions of the cars that they are modelled after, only they are smaller.  The brand new model cars are available in scales of either 1:18 or 1:43.  The 1:43 scale models are the smaller versions, while the 1:18 scale models are the larger versions.  These diecast model cars are perfect for collectors or car lovers who want to be able to own and display smaller versions of their favourite automobiles.

Founded by Daniel Parsons, Car Models of Braidwood has been selling diecast model cars in Braidwood for nearly twenty years.  They specialise in scale model cars made out of diecast metal, and they have both a physical shop and an online store where model cars can be ordered and shipped all over the world.  With one of the biggest collections of model cars in all of Australia, they offer all of the major brands that are popular with collectors.  The physical shop is located on Kings Highway in between Batemans Bay and Canberra.  Customers of the company are able to order online and have the products shipped directly to them, visit the shop in person, or order online and pick up their orders in the shop.

The new arrivals can be seen at the shop's website (https://www.carmodels.com.au/collections/home-page).  Car model enthusiasts who would like to contact the company directly can either call (02) 4842 1122, or they can send an email through the contact us page: https://www.carmodels.com.au/pages/contact-us.

