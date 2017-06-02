News By Tag
Car Models of Braidwood Has Brand New Arrivals
All of these models are direct scale replicas of popular cars. Being that they are designed to scale, they have the exact same dimensions of the cars that they are modelled after, only they are smaller. The brand new model cars are available in scales of either 1:18 or 1:43. The 1:43 scale models are the smaller versions, while the 1:18 scale models are the larger versions. These diecast model cars are perfect for collectors or car lovers who want to be able to own and display smaller versions of their favourite automobiles.
Founded by Daniel Parsons, Car Models of Braidwood has been selling diecast model cars in Braidwood for nearly twenty years. They specialise in scale model cars made out of diecast metal, and they have both a physical shop and an online store where model cars can be ordered and shipped all over the world. With one of the biggest collections of model cars in all of Australia, they offer all of the major brands that are popular with collectors. The physical shop is located on Kings Highway in between Batemans Bay and Canberra. Customers of the company are able to order online and have the products shipped directly to them, visit the shop in person, or order online and pick up their orders in the shop.
The new arrivals can be seen at the shop's website
