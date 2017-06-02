News By Tag
That Family Guy is raffling off a car to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton!
As reigning "Kiss A Cow" champion, Gary Lee is determined to raise $25K!
Gary Lee, also known as That Family Guy, is one of the contestants that will attempt to raise the most amount of money for the Boys & Girls Club of Easton. The winner gets to kiss a cow at Klein Farms in Easton, PA this coming October.
That Family Guy is participating in the fundraiser for the third year in a row. In 2016 and 2015, he was named "Kiss a Cow" Champion and has yet to be dethroned. In the last two years combined, Gary Lee raised almost $34K for the Club.
Earlier in the year, Gary Lee and a few of the Brown Daub Kia family members visited the Club where the kids presented the champion with the "Kiss A Cow" trophy. Gary Lee at the time, threw out a huge challenge to the community leaders and announced his intentions for the 2017 campaign saying, "This year, my goal is to raise over $25K! I want to raise $25K and finish in last place. This is not about me, it's about all the kids at the Boys & Girls Club that benefit from this fundraiser!"
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Easton and the "Kiss A Cow" fundraiser, visit http://www.eastonpabgc.org/
