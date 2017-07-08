 
Breast Cancer Risk Reduced in Women with Diabetes Who Take Low-Dose Aspirin

 
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- A new study of nearly 149,000 women with diabetes over 14 years showed an overall 18% reduced breast cancer risk for women who used low-dose aspirin compared to those who did not. The study design and results are published in an article in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2016.6040) website until July 8, 2017.

In the article entitled "Low-Dose Aspirin Reduces Breast Cancer Risk in Women with Diabetes: A Nationwide Retrospective Cohort Study in Taiwan (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2016.6040)," Yi-Sun Yang, MD, PhD, Chien-Ning Huang, MD, PhD, and coauthors from Chung Shan Medical University Hospital and Hung Kuang University, Taichung, Taiwan, defined low-dose aspirin use as intake of  75-165 mg daily. The researchers reported that a high cumulative dose of aspirin over the 14-year study period reduced breast cancer risk by 47%, whereas low and medium cumulative doses did not reduce risk.

"Women with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of breast cancer, and these results suggest that the same low-dose aspirin that many of these women take to prevent cardiovascular disease may also help reduce their risk of breast cancer," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.

About the Journal

Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/jwh), published monthly,is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/jwh#utm_source=PR&utm_mediu...) website. Journal of Women's Health is the official journal of the Academy of Women's Health (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/) and the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Academy

Academy of Women's Health is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including LGBT Health, Population Health Management, and Breastfeeding Medicine. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.    140 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801   www.liebertpub.com

         Phone: (914) 740-2100    (800) M-LIEBERT     Fax (914) 740-2101

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
