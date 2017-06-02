News By Tag
Parex EWI chosen for new care complex – External Wall Insulation System
A new care complex offering a range of options for the elderly, features a Parex External Wall Insulation (EWI) system to provide energy efficiency, clean lines and a distinctive combination of colours.
Each home is self-contained with all bedrooms having private en-suite bathrooms, with communal areas, including indoor courtyards and outdoor sensory gardens.
Built on stepped single, two and three-storey levels, the development is a design & build project by Leeds-based GMI Construction Group PLC.
The Parextherm Acrylic EWI system uses a combination of pastel colours to provide a visually pleasing external façade with clean, modern lines.
Based on a structural steel frame system, the building features 12mm RCM Y-Wall render board which was mechanically fixed to the steel frame. The building then received 200 mm Rockwool Dual Density insulation slabs that are both mechanically fixed and bonded to the render board using Maite adhesive. The insulation then received a base coat of Maite embedded with Parex 355 AVU Mesh for added reinforcement.
Two West Yorkshire based applicators ACR Plastering, of Wakefield and Sprayrender, of Bradford, worked in partnership and applied Parex DPR Primer prior to hand-applying a top coat of Parex DPR Sand Coarse acrylic render in four shades of Green, complemented with Anthracite Grey and Natural White. The combination of the greens, in particular, complementing the garden roofs that are featured throughout the project.
The completed building has approximately 1,000 m2 of externally insulated and rendered elevations.
Built on a former manufacturing site amidst high specification external landscaping, Vida Grange is the latest home operated by the Vida group which specialises in centres of excellence providing quality care for dementia in the UK.
