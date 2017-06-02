 
Industry News





Performance Air Conditioning Receives 2017 Best of St Petersburg Award

 
 
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Performance Air Conditioning Electric & Plumbing has been selected for the 2017 Best of St Petersburg Award for Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing Repair Service.

Each year, the St Petersburg Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional customer recognition in their local communities. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of business through service to their customers (https://performanceac.com/why-us/) and their community. These exceptional companies help make the Pinellas Park, Largo, St Petersburg, Clearwater and greater Tampa Bay a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 St Petersburg Award Program focuses on quality of work and our dedication. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the St Petersburg Award Program and data provided by third parties (https://www.google.com/search?q=performance+ac+florida&rlz=1C1ASUM_enUS498US498&oq=performance+ac+florida&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l2.7743j0j4&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=0&ie=UTF-8#es_sm=0&lrd=0x88c2e53b3ea14ea1:0x7baa09776136a08a,1). Factors included in this award are expertise, merit, customer support and overall satisfaction. The companies chosen to exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement.

Since Performance Air Conditioning's inception, they have received multiple awards and honors for their outstanding customer service, products and contributions to the community.

It's Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing Services continuous commitment to excellence that led the St Petersburg Award Program to award Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing its highest honor. When asked about receiving the Award owner Terry Stables said" I am overwhelmed and grateful to all of our customers. I 've always said that customer service is job one and we accomplish it by having the best trained techs, staff and products." Owner Stables went on to say, "As many have already experienced, Performance Air Conditioning guarantees that all aspects of our business are concentrated on fairness and honesty." This is demonstrated every day and delivered through their repairs, service, high quality products and their customer support.

About Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing

Recognized as the leading Air Conditioning, Heating, Electric & Plumbing Company since 1961, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality repairs, service and installations with exceptional customer service. They are licensed, insured and bonded.  Their reputation is built on providing the highest level of service available at an affordable price. For additional information visit, Performance Air Conditioning (https://www.performanceac.com/) or call 727- 228-0666.

