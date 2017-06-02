 
Institute for Excellence in Sales Announces 2017 Sales Excellence Award Winners

Dow Chemical, Softchoice, Dominion Electrical Supply Dell, Pure Storage, and Monumental Sports and Entertainment Win Awards; Achievement Awards to Red Hat Sales Leader Paul Smith and Deltek's Mary Beth Cockerham
 
 
VIENNA, Va. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) announced today the six winners of the 2017 IES sales excellence awards. The award ceremony recognizes organizational sales and business development operational excellence. Often referred to as the Oscars for sales professionals, the event had over 300 sales and business leaders in attendance. The seventh annual awards event recognized sales teams and organizations for their excellence in sales across four different categories.

The winners are:

·      Excellence in Sales Innovation: Dominion Electrical Supply

Dominion extended sales training to operational employees to leverage deep industry knowledge during the sales cycle.

·      Excellence in Sales Training: Dow Chemical and Softchoice

The Dow Commercial Development Program prepares the next generation of Dow Sales Professionals to be productive in their new sales roles much faster than in the past. The Softchoice Sales Academy team on boarded 380 reps in 2016 increasing rep retention to 99.9% during the rep's first year in the role.

·      Excellence in Team Building, Management and Development: Dell

Dell's Federal sales leadership implemented an impressive plan to bring the EMC sales team under its banner.

·      Excellence in Customer Partnering: Pure Storage

Pure helped the US FDA implement a more secure, sustainable solution for now and the future.

"We are honored to recognize the 2017 IES winners who have demonstrated operational and programmatic excellence across the sales lifecycle," said Fred Diamond, Executive Director and President of the IES. "The winners and finalists ranged from Fortune 50 companies to high-growth, high-energy firms and represented a diverse array of industries."

The 7th annual Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Paul Smith, General Manager for Red Hat Public Sector. Art Richer, DLT CEO and the 2016 IES Lifetime Achievement Winner, presented the award to Smith.

Additionally, the first ever IES Women in Sales Leadership Award was presented to Deltek sales vice president Mary Beth Cockerham.  Deltek CEO Mike Corkery presented the award to Ms. Cockerham.

"We were honored to present our Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul Smith and our Women in Sales leadership award to Mary Beth Cockerham," said Diamond. "Both are very accomplished sales leaders with a tremendous history of success."

Congressman Gerald Connolly also honored Smith and Ms. Cockerham with a Congressional Record. Sales consultant Thomas Ellis was named IES Member of the Year at the event.

Winners were selected from a large pool of nominees by an independent panel of expert judges for their commitment to excellence in five sales and business development categories.

World-renowned sales expert John Asher of ASHER Strategies provided the keynote address during the ceremony. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS).

For membership information, please visit http://i4esbd.org/membership/.

# # #

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales

The IES is a professional organization that provides a wealth of services to selling professionals at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.org. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found https://i4esbd.com/programs/ies-2017-program-year/.

