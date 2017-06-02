News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pharma CI USA Conference Puts Emphasis on Intelligence With 2017 Agenda
"Solving a CI Challenge" Among the Top Draws for Celebrated Event
An unprecedented amount of industry participation has resulted in an exciting agenda of the highest caliber. Pharma CI features 60+ senior-level speakers leading 35+ sessions across multiple formats, including a new addition: "Solving a CI Challenge." This invigorating team-based competition involves working a real-world CI project in a simulated environment.
In addition, this year has a superb set of keynotes, including "Innovation, Value and Price: Any Link?" by The Medicines Company CEO Clive Meanwell and "Ventures From the Core" by Nancy Steele, Vice President, External Ventures for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. The event will also feature Paul Bould, Divisional Vice President, Marketing Intelligence Global Marketing Organization for Abbott giving his keynote titled, "Connecting for Insight in Building a Strong Corporate Brand Identity."
Just take a look at some of the other topics up for discussion:
· Social Listening, Uncloaking the Fourth Wall
· The Endpoint is Just the Beginning
· Bridging Traditional Pharma and Startup Technology Companies to Conduct Added Value Research Initiatives with Limited Budgets
· How to Expand Thinking Beyond Competitive Intelligence
· and many more influential and critical topics...
Reserve Your Spot and Save with the Early Bird Rate at: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Atacana Group, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Egalet, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Exeltis, Expert System, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Helsinn Group, Informa, INOVIS, inThought Research, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Larvol, LCN Consulting, Lifescience Dynamics, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, Mölnlycke Health Care, OZMOSI, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, Pfizer, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Pharmacyclics, Prescient Healthcare Group, Proactive Worldwide, PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sanofi, Sedulo Group, The Medicines Company, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Versartis, WNS, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconfernce.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse