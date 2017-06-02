News By Tag
James Marsters, 'Ghost of the Robot' To Perform At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 17
Internationally Famed Rock Band Featuring 'Buffy' Star To Perform One-Hour Concert Following Saturday's Event At Sacramento Convention Center; VIP, Meet-And-Greets Available
A limited number of VIP packages featuring a 20-minute meet-and-greet with the band following the performance, front row seating and early entry during sound check are available at http://www.wizardworld.com.
Comprised of musicians with unique skills and diverse backgrounds, the band's sound ranges from driving rock to upbeat pop, soulful blues and jazz to foot-stomping country.
The band recorded two albums, Mad Brilliant (2003) and B-Sider (2004), before going on hiatus in 2005. They reunited in October 2010 at the very club in Santa Monica where they had played their first show. With the release of their latest studio album Murphy's Law (2012), Ghost of the Robot has continued to develop their sound.
Ghost of the Robot music is available through iTunes, Amazon, and its webstore at http://gotrmusic.com.
Marsters is among the headliners at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, which also features fellow "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" standouts Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield and Nicholas Brendon, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"),the Guardians of the Galaxy tandem of Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries"), Edward James Olmos ("Battlestar Galactica," "Miami Vice") and many others at the comic con and pop culture extravaganza, June 16-18.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
