Can Any President Be Legally Guilty of Obstruction of Justice?

Can Any President Be Guilty of Obstruction of Justice?

Can Any President Be Guilty of Obstruction of Justice?

Numerous experts have tried to compare President Donald Trump's efforts to end the FBI's investigation with the words of the criminal obstruction statute to see if what is already known - and what might come to light in today's hearing - might fall within its statutory definition.But there has been little if any focus on the unique authority of the president to terminate criminal investigations by giving direct orders to subordinates, including his attorney general, FBI director, or others; a power which might take any such orders - direct, indirect, or even those by implication or suggestion - outside the purview of the criminal obstruction of justice law, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who played a role involving special prosecutors to investigate two different presidents.Moreover, any president has the unquestioned authority to terminate an investigation concerning any one of more individuals by simply issuing a pardon - as Ford did for Nixon - absolving them of criminal liability for any crimes they may have committed, without specifying them.Both the words and the intent of the federal obstruction of justice statute appear to apply primarily to outsiders seeking to interfere with the investigation and prosecutorial process being conducted by authorized governmental officials, not necessarily to decisions by those officials in charge to suspend an investigation, decline to prosecute, etc., argues Banzhaf.Thus, while a president who deliberately falsified or withheld evidence, encouraged perjury, forged documents to implicate someone of a crime, etc. might technically be guilty of conduct proscribed by the statute, any decision by him to terminate an investigation or prosecution may not constitute a crime.That's why, in addressing the unique statute which provided for the appointment of a special prosecutor, the Supreme Court stressed the constitutional imperative that federal investigations and prosecutions must be under the control of the president. Those conducting such investigations are therefore subject to his control as the head of the executive branch, and he may fire them if they disobey his orders.Indeed, this is exactly what happened in the "Saturday Night Massacre" where President Nixon used his firing authority to terminate part of an investigation to which he had objected.Although this action had disastrous political repercussions, and led to a unique statute which would permit the appointment of a somewhat independent special prosecutor - who was still part of the executive branch under the president, and subject to termination by his attorney general for cause - Nixon's firings themselves would not seem to constitute the federal crime of obstruction of justice.In any event, any discussion of potential criminal liability for Trump may constitute much sound and fury signifying nothing, since the weight of legal authority holds that a sitting president cannot be indicted or tried for any criminal offense while in office, and that the sole remedy for presidential wrongdoing is impeachment. As to this, while some maintain that a ground for impeachment is anything Congress decides it is, there is in addition substantial precedent for including obstruction of justice.Professor of Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School