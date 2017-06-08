Country(s)
Experience Harlem Celebrates the #HarlemSummer with #FreeHarlem 2017
50+ Free Music, Film, Art, and Cultural Events to Do in Historical Harlem This Summer
New York, NY – May 30, 2017 –Experience Harlem is the only thing you need to enjoy the best of Harlem this summer. For free. That's right, free. We all know the rent is too damn high, and so is everything else.
This year's Summer guide theme is #FreeHarlem, and it promises more than 50 no-cost experiences in this rich community from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The #FreeHarlem:
For more than a decade, marketing maven and "experience"
"Summer is one of the most exciting times in Harlem," continues Angie. "I am truly excited with this year's #FreeHarlem guide—providing a cure all for those who are stressed, tired, strapped for cash and simply looking for a daily escape during the short but sweet months of summer."
Some of Angie's favorite things to do in Harlem include:
· Harlem Week (July 30-August 26) For the 43rd year, Harlem Week will celebrate the past, present, and future of Harlem! It's a series of experiences—
· 25th Anniversary Charlie Parker Jazz Festival (August 24-27) A vibrant and free – celebration of jazz in New York, bringing together storied, veteran players and the next generation of jazz artists, one nation under Bird.
· ImageNation Film Festival Harlem (June 15 – August 30) Celebrates cinema from the African diaspora with conversation, cocktails, music, and the hottest films of the season including "Moonlight,"
Angie Hancock brings over 20 years of dynamic business experience in both marketing and accounting to her endeavors. She was a marketing leader with Fortune 500 corporations such as the Sara Lee Corporation, Ann Taylor Inc., Mars Inc. and EBONY Magazine. She obtained her MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, is a CPA and was awarded The Network Journal's 40 Under Forty Achiever, Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Women of Distinction and Bradhurst Merchant Association's Business of the Year awards.
The Experience Harlem guide
To see the complete #HarlemSummer guide, visit www.experienceharlem.com.
For additional information and to learn more about Angie Hancock, Chief Experience Officer of Experience Harlem
Experience Harlem is the go-to guide for all things Harlem. Launched in 2006, its purpose is to connect adventurous and eclectic residents and visitors with all of the special venues and best kept-secrets that Harlem has to offer via the Essential Uptown Guide
