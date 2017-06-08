Experience Harlem Celebrates the #HarlemSummer with #FreeHarlem 2017



50+ Free Music, Film, Art, and Cultural Events to Do in Historical Harlem This Summer



New York, NY – May 30, 2017 –Experience Harlem is the only thing you need to enjoy the best of Harlem this summer. For free. That's right, free. We all know the rent is too damn high, and so is everything else. Experience Harlem (www.experienceharlem.com) , the go-to-guide and app for everything Uptown, is celebrating 10 years of providing the essential entréeto the culture, music, eats, film, literature and people of Harlem.



This year's Summer guide theme is #FreeHarlem, and it promises more than 50 no-cost experiences in this rich community from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The #FreeHarlem: 50+ guide has something for everyone—grown folks, millennials, grandmas, professionals, techies, natives, blerds, yogis, artists, activists, moms, dads, teens, entrepreneurs, kids, families and more.



For more than a decade, marketing maven and "experience" expert Angie Hancock, founder of Experience Harlem, has promoted shopping, dining, arts and culture in the community she long ago made her home in. "When I first moved to Harlem in 2003, Harlem was still very much in its early transformation," recalls Angie. "I would check websites such as City Search or Zagat's but could find little information about Harlem. New restaurants and shops were beginning to emerge and I found after awhile I was sharing the latest events and openings with my friends inspiring the creation of the Essential Uptown Guide."



"Summer is one of the most exciting times in Harlem," continues Angie. "I am truly excited with this year's #FreeHarlem guide—providing a cure all for those who are stressed, tired, strapped for cash and simply looking for a daily escape during the short but sweet months of summer."



Some of Angie's favorite things to do in Harlem include:



· Harlem Week (July 30-August 26) For the 43rd year, Harlem Week will celebrate the past, present, and future of Harlem! It's a series of experiences— from an antique car show, to a two-day children's festival to outdoor films to a 5K run. This unique festival and celebration attracts actually has over 100 events and attracts over two million attendees from all around the world, bringing together all age groups and cultures to revel in the diverse essence of Harlem.



· 25th Anniversary Charlie Parker Jazz Festival (August 24-27) A vibrant and free – celebration of jazz in New York, bringing together storied, veteran players and the next generation of jazz artists, one nation under Bird.



· ImageNation Film Festival Harlem (June 15 – August 30) Celebrates cinema from the African diaspora with conversation, cocktails, music, and the hottest films of the season including "Moonlight," "Get Out" "Queen of Katwe" and more!



Angie Hancock brings over 20 years of dynamic business experience in both marketing and accounting to her endeavors. She was a marketing leader with Fortune 500 corporations such as the Sara Lee Corporation, Ann Taylor Inc., Mars Inc. and EBONY Magazine. She obtained her MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, is a CPA and was awarded The Network Journal's 40 Under Forty Achiever, Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Women of Distinction and Bradhurst Merchant Association's Business of the Year awards.



Experience Harlem is the go-to guide for all things Harlem. Launched in 2006, its purpose is to connect adventurous and eclectic residents and visitors with all of the special venues and best kept-secrets that Harlem has to offer via the Essential Uptown Guide, (www.experienceharlem.com) and the Experience Harlem app.



