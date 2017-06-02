 
News By Tag
* Wonder Woman
* Trina Robbins
* Comic Con
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Trina Robbins, First Woman To Draw Wonder Woman, Selected For Wizard World Hall of Legends

Writer, Cartoonist, Historian, Eisner Hall of Famer To Be Honored At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16
 
 
Trina Robbins
Trina Robbins
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wonder Woman
Trina Robbins
Comic Con

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Sacramento - California - US

Subject:
Events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Trina Robbins, who famously became the first woman to draw the Wonder Woman character more than 30 years ago, and whose work in underground and mainstream comics goes back to the 1960s, was today named the second honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those continue the traditions. Robbins will receive the award at a ceremony at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento on Friday, June 16 at the Sacramento Convention Center.

In 1970, Robbins produced the very first all-woman comic book, "It Ain't me, Babe."  In 1972 she was one of the founding mothers of "Wimmin's Comix," the longest-lasting women's anthology comic book. (1972 - 1992)

In the mid-1980s, tired of hearing publishers and editors say that girls don't read comics and that women had never drawn comics, she co-wrote (with Catherine Yronwode) "Women and the Comics," the first of what would become a series of histories of women cartoonists.  She has been responsible for rediscovering previously forgotten early women cartoonists like Nell Brinkley, Tarpe Mills, Barbara Hall, and Lily Renee.

Robbins was the very first female artist to draw Wonder Woman for DC Comics in 1986, and revisited Wonder Woman in 1996 with Colleen Doran in "The Once and Future Story" in 1998.

"I'm very pleased to be recognized by Wizard World and accept this in honor of the many women who continue to make their marks in comics," said Robbins. "I'm looking forward to meeting the many talented creators in Sacramento next week."

"Trina has paved a path and elevated all women in the comics industry for decades; from her early work in the underground space, to being the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman, to her continued efforts to highlight the work of female creators, she has spent her entire career in the comics industry as a true trailblazer," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "Her work as a creator and pioneer in the comics world makes her an ideal selection to the Wizard World Hall of Legends.

Robbins joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, who was presented the inaugural award on June 2 in Philadelphia.

The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Sacramento features a standout lineup of creators, including Paolo Rivera ("Daredevil," "The Valiant"), Steve Leialoha ("Spider-Woman," "Coyote," "Howard the Duck"), Jeremy Clark ("Escape From Monster Island," "Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Jorge Molina ("X-Force," "Thor"), Daniel Parsons ("Star Wars," "Game of Thrones" Blu-Ray set), Genese Davis (Holder's Dominion), and many more.

Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Wonder Woman, Trina Robbins, Comic Con
Industry:Arts
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share