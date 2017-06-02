News By Tag
Trina Robbins, First Woman To Draw Wonder Woman, Selected For Wizard World Hall of Legends
Writer, Cartoonist, Historian, Eisner Hall of Famer To Be Honored At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16
In 1970, Robbins produced the very first all-woman comic book, "It Ain't me, Babe." In 1972 she was one of the founding mothers of "Wimmin's Comix," the longest-lasting women's anthology comic book. (1972 - 1992)
In the mid-1980s, tired of hearing publishers and editors say that girls don't read comics and that women had never drawn comics, she co-wrote (with Catherine Yronwode) "Women and the Comics," the first of what would become a series of histories of women cartoonists. She has been responsible for rediscovering previously forgotten early women cartoonists like Nell Brinkley, Tarpe Mills, Barbara Hall, and Lily Renee.
Robbins was the very first female artist to draw Wonder Woman for DC Comics in 1986, and revisited Wonder Woman in 1996 with Colleen Doran in "The Once and Future Story" in 1998.
"I'm very pleased to be recognized by Wizard World and accept this in honor of the many women who continue to make their marks in comics," said Robbins. "I'm looking forward to meeting the many talented creators in Sacramento next week."
"Trina has paved a path and elevated all women in the comics industry for decades; from her early work in the underground space, to being the first female artist to draw Wonder Woman, to her continued efforts to highlight the work of female creators, she has spent her entire career in the comics industry as a true trailblazer,"
Robbins joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, who was presented the inaugural award on June 2 in Philadelphia.
The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Sacramento features a standout lineup of creators, including Paolo Rivera ("Daredevil,"
Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
