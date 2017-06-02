News By Tag
The AEGLE lands at CosmeticBusiness Munich
On 21 – 22 June 2017, the trade fair CosmeticBusiness opens its doors in Munich to present the latest innovations for the cosmetics industry. We are pleased to announce that Kotkamills will be exhibiting for the first time at this trade fair to present our unique AEGLE range of packaging material solutions for the world of cosmetics.
Material solutions include:
AEGLE White
A fully coated board with a coated reverse, offering a premium printing surface and excellent converting characteristics
AEGLE Pro
A fully coated board with an uncoated reverse offers exceptional carton making opportunities from a board with market leading stiffness, high bulk and a beautiful printing surface
AEGLE Zero
A special uncoated folding boxboard with an uncoated reverse, for where a natural look is as important as excellent printing and conversion properties. Offering the opportunity for creative packaging design where the values of pure, organic quality are implicit in the final product choice
Visit Kotkamills in Hall 4, Stand F18, at CosmeticBusiness trade fair on 21 – 22 June at MOC Munich to meet the team and discuss the opportunities for packaging differentiation using the Kotkamills AEGLE range of folding boxboards. We look forward to welcoming you!
For more information, please contact:
Johanna Mäkelä
Marketing Communications
Tel. +358 40 587 3018
email: johanna.makela@
Kotkamills Group in brief
Kotkamills is a responsible partner that delivers renewable products and performance to its customers' processes via product innovations created from wood, a renewable raw material. The key brands of the company include Absorbex® and Imprex®, both innovative laminating paper products for the laminate, plywood and construction industries. Moreover, Kotkamills offers ecological, technically sound and visually attractive wood products for demanding joinery and construction. In summer 2016, Kotkamills started up a new board machine producing AEGLE™ Folding Boxboard and ISLA™ Food Service Boards, including the capability to add barriers on-machine. All Consumer Boards material solutions are fully recyclable and repulpable.
Kotkamills has two production sites in Finland, located in Kotka and Imatra. The majority shareholder of Kotkamills is MB Funds, a Finnish private equity firm.
Contact
johanna.makela@
***@ins.fi
