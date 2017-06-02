News By Tag
YouChange.org the gamechanger for Sustainable Change!
We believe that sustainable development is not just the business of governments and companies but the responsibility of every citizen of this planet. There is now an easy way to be the change you want to see. Share your projects, articles and solutions that will help to build the sustainable world of tomorrow: www.youchange.org
We have created the first platform for sharing and spreading green projects, gathering, green citizens, non-profit (NGO, cities, associations…)
Everyone is welcome on the network: those who have green projects to share and those who are just looking for green solutions… join us and be part of the solution. We spent a lot of effort making the platform as easy and intuitive as possible. Check it out at http://www.youchange.org/
With your help, we will build an encyclopaedia of green solutions. Our userbase is growing quickly and many are already trusting us, don't wait any longer to join us.
For more information please contact us at contact@youchange.org
http://www.youchange.org/
Contact
YouChange.org
Thomas Eschapasse
***@youchange.org
