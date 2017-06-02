 
News By Tag
* Sustainable Development
* Ecological
* Social Network
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montreuil
  seine
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

YouChange.org the gamechanger for Sustainable Change!

 
MONTREUIL, France - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- YouChange.org is a social media connecting people that change the world with people looking for sustainable solutions to improve their global footprint.

We believe that sustainable development is not just the business of governments and companies but the responsibility of every citizen of this planet. There is now an easy way to be the change you want to see. Share your projects, articles and solutions that will help to build the sustainable world of tomorrow: www.youchange.org

We have created the first platform for sharing and spreading green projects, gathering, green citizens, non-profit (NGO, cities, associations…) and companies that hold the same values of ecological conservation. Using our website is simple, sign up, share your projects, connect with the green community and spread sustainable change!

Everyone is welcome on the network: those who have green projects to share and those who are just looking for green solutions… join us and be part of the solution. We spent a lot of effort making the platform as easy and intuitive as possible. Check it out at http://www.youchange.org/

With your help, we will build an encyclopaedia of green solutions. Our userbase is growing quickly and many are already trusting us, don't wait any longer to join us.

For more information please contact us at contact@youchange.org

http://www.youchange.org/

Contact
YouChange.org
Thomas Eschapasse
***@youchange.org
End
Source:YouChange.org
Email:***@youchange.org
Posted By:***@youchange.org Email Verified
Tags:Sustainable Development, Ecological, Social Network
Industry:Environment
Location:Montreuil - seine - France
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share