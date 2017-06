How to travel by car with your pet

Travelling by car with you pet may involve some extra precautions. In order to make the trip the most comfortable both for you and your pet, we have some recommendations for you.

The arrival of summer awakes our desire to spend some days at the coastal cities ... For example, the marvelous city Malaga situated in southern Spain. However, if you have a pet you'll soon find out that in many public transportation it is not allowed to carry animals. A good solution to this problem is to go to the car hire service and find one that suits your needs. Traveling with a pet comes with some extra precautions. Animals do not express their needs as a child would, but they are equally delicate. A pet can get dizzy in the car and suffer a severe heat stroke, due to the high temperatures reached inside a car standing in the sun. Remember to stop often to hydrate the pet and consult with the vet the best way to prevent possible dizziness that your animal could suffer. To fix your pet during the ride, you must take into account its size and weight. Being properly held not only ensures greater comfort for the companions. It's a security issue. In the event of an accident, an improperly attached animal can cause serious injury to passengers and to themselves. When we consider car hire, we take into account that the best way to carry the pet is always through the transport. If it is small, it can go on the floor in the back; Or, if large, in the trunk, in a horizontal position.