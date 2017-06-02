 
News By Tag
* Spain
* Car rental
* Pet Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

How to travel by car with your pet

Travelling by car with you pet may involve some extra precautions. In order to make the trip the most comfortable both for you and your pet, we have some recommendations for you.
 
 
car hire malaga spain
car hire malaga spain
LONDON - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The arrival of summer awakes our desire to spend some days at the coastal cities ... For example, the marvelous city Malaga situated in southern Spain. However, if you have a pet you'll soon find out that in many public transportation it is not allowed to carry animals. A good solution to this problem is to go to the hire car malaga service and find one that suits your needs.

Traveling with a pet comes with some extra precautions. Animals do not express their needs as a child would, but they are equally delicate. A pet can get dizzy in the car and suffer a severe heat stroke, due to the high temperatures reached inside a car standing in the sun.

Remember to stop often to hydrate the pet and consult with the vet the best way to prevent possible dizziness that your animal could suffer.

To fix your pet during the ride, you must take into account its size and weight. Being properly held not only ensures greater comfort for the companions. It's a security issue. In the event of an accident, an improperly attached animal can cause serious injury to passengers and to themselves.

When we consider rent a car malaga, we take into account that the best way to carry the pet is always through the transport. If it is small, it can go on the floor in the back; Or, if large, in the trunk, in a horizontal position. Visit https://www.marbesol.com/ for extra information about car hire for your holiday in Spain.

Contact
Marbesol
www.marbesol.com
***@solbyte.com
End
Source:
Email:***@solbyte.com Email Verified
Tags:Spain, Car rental, Pet Care
Industry:Tourism
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share