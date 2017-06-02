Pergravis LLC Managing Partner, Steve Ritzi Earns Certified Data Centre Expert (CDCE®) Designation

Pergravis LLC is pleased to announce that Steve Ritzi is now credentialed as a Certified Data Centre Expert (CDCE)®

-- Pergravis LLC is pleased to announce that Steve Ritzi is now credentialed as a Certified Data Centre Expert (CDCE)®, which is the highest level of training in the EPI© Design and Build training track under the EPI© Data Centre Training Framework.EPI© has awarded the Certified Data Centre Expert (CDCE)® designation to Mr. Ritzi for demonstrating the highest level of competency by completing the CDCP®, CDCS® and now CDCE® courses.Chairman and CEO of the EPI Group of Companies, Edward van Leent, said, "I would like to personally congratulate Steven (Ritzi) for achieving the CDCE credential and joining the ranks of the elite CDCEs. The CDCE is the ultimate certification for data centre design experts. It is the premier certification under the Design/Build Track in the EPI Data Centre Training Framework and is the highest globally recognized and accredited level one could achieve. The CDCE credential is globally accredited by EXIN, validating that the person has the competences and technical knowledge required to oversee mission critical design and build projects taking into account plans for implementation, including product evaluations, equipment selection, developing equipment test scripts (IET) and integrated performance and validation testing (IPVT)."The CDCE® certification is valid for three years, after which recertification is required. Mr. Ritzi now joins the small group of credentialed CDCE® Certified Data Centre Experts that exist in the United States and in the world.