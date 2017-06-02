 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Ascensus Opens New Tech Park Office Location in Tucson, AZ

Firm Welcomes New Associates, Expands Client Service Coverage
 
 
Ascensus' new Tucson office location
Ascensus' new Tucson office location
 
DRESHER, Pa. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a service and technology provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, opened the doors to a new office location in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, June 7. The new office is located in the UA Tech Park at Rita Road, a research park owned and operated by the University of Arizona.

Ascensus has experienced significant organic growth across its retirement and college savings divisions that has created the need to augment both its facilities and associate base. The Tucson location allows for enhanced client service coverage in the Pacific Time Zone where the company has many existing client relationships. "This expansion represents a key milestone in our mission of helping millions of Americans save," adds Rick Irace, chief operating officer of Ascensus retirement.

Rick Irace and Mike Finn, executive leader at the new location, were on site to welcome nearly fifty new associates to their roles at Ascensus. Experienced associates who have relocated to the Tucson office and members of the human resources team have begun onboarding and training new associates with a focus on the firm's values-based culture and service philosophy.

"We've been preparing for the opening of our Tucson Tech Park location for several months now," states Mike Finn. "We're off to a great start due to the hard work of our existing associates, the talent and enthusiasm of our new associates, and the warm welcome we've received from the community as a whole. We look forward to our future here in Tucson as we continue to support our growing network of state government clients, financial advisor partners, plan sponsor clients, and their employees."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through service and technology solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of banks, credit unions, states, governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

