Low Returns a Threat to Life Insurance in Netherlands- Ken Research
'Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Dutch life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Dutch insurance industry with its regional counterparts.
Netherlands has one of the largest pension savings in the world and because of it the savings at Dutch life insurers is relatively low compared to other European countries. In the Netherlands, only 2.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is spent on life insurance. Roughly 9% of all household savings is allocated to life insurers. This capital is equal to €150 BN and is being managed and invested by insurers, who employ a total of more than 50,000 people in the Netherlands.
Dutch Central Bank (DNB) came out with a report on "Vision for the future of the Dutch Insurance Sector" where it pointed out that insurance ought to make fundamental choices (ex – investing in technology, going global, mergers & acquisitions)
Currently six big insurers dominate the life insurance industry in the Dutch market. With a small and decreasing market it is believed that further consolidation is an important step in efficiently running current individual life portfolios that are decreasing in size. Consolidation between the 'big six' has not yet taken place for a variety of reasons, ranging from state ownership and regulatory reluctance to technological barriers. The big six are: AEGON, Nationale Nederlanden, SNS Reaal, Achmea, Delta Llyod, ASR. Recent NN Group's takeover approach to Delta Lloyd reinforces expectation that M&A activity in the Dutch market could accelerate
Individual life is expected to continue to reduce and flatten over the coming 10 years, reaching a new steady state that mainly consists of protection and some annuity insurance. Pension premiums are expected to increase due to renegotiation of new DB pension contracts at lower interest rates.
Analysis of future profitability:
Solvency II is a major change that will impact the insurance industry on many levels. The product mix of life insurers will be affected, due to the higher risk based capital required for products with guarantees. This will lead to different investment strategies; investment portfolios will be de-risked and matching between assets will increase. Furthermore, Solvency II will lead to a stronger regulatory focus on risk management and will increase the cost of reporting. The average solvency ratio of Dutch life entities is currently well above 100%, but is relatively low compared to peer countries.
According to the research report "Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020
